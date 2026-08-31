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Federal officials to investigate plane crash near Ithaca that killed two men

WRVO | By Dave Bullard
Published August 31, 2026 at 6:13 AM EDT
A Lake Aircraft LA-4, the same type of plane that crashed near Ithaca Sunday.
Ahunt
/
Wikipedia
A Lake Aircraft LA-4, the same type of plane that crashed near Ithaca Sunday.

Federal investigators will begin sorting the details of a plane crash Sunday that killed two men near Ithaca.

The Tompkins County Sheriff's Department reports that a private plane received clearance at 11:24 a.m. Sunday to take off from Tompkins Ithaca International Airport. The plane was a Lake Aircraft LA-4. It’s an amphibious seaplane that seats up to three people.

The control tower's last contact with the plane was at 12:02. At 12:35, the county's 911 center received a call that reported hearing a plane crash. The caller said that the plane appeared to have some kind of mechanical trouble as it passed overhead.

The plane crashed cockpit-first into an open area in the 100 block of N. Applegate Rd. in the town of Enfield. The crash site is near a public golf course and is about 10 miles from the airport.

Crews arrived to find the pilot and plane owner, 52-year old David Kornreich, dead at the scene. They rushed his passenger, 31-year old Andrew Harrell, to Cayuga Medical Center, but he died at the hospital.

"This is a terrible and tragic situation," said Tompkins County Sheriff Derek Osborne. "Our hearts go out to the friends and family of the victims.”
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Regional NewsIthaca
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