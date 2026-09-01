NYAG James comments on State Fair's Law Enforcement Day as her office deals with an email controversy

The New York State Fair observed Law Enforcement Day on Monday, Aug. 31, and the state's top law enforcer also acknowledged the event. She did so as her office was dealing with a recent email controversy.

The State Fair says Law Enforcement Day is about showing gratitude for all active, retired, and fallen police, peace, and corrections officers. The observance at the State Fairgrounds included a special event to honor those officers who have died in the line of duty.

"They wake up each and every day to keep us safe, and I pray each and every night that they can put on their badge and that they can return to their loved ones," New York State Attorney General Letitia James said.

James was addressing a gathering in Camillus where she also used her local visit to endorse incumbent State Senator Chris Ryan (D-Geddes) in his bid for reelection. James didn't give reporters a chance to ask her questions about on-going topics before leaving.

The Albany Times Union reported that one of her prosecutors sent out an email on Friday claiming that he had been instructed to "find and pursue crimes committed by specific individuals and organizations affiliated with Donald Trump." The article also indicated that the person in question — Assistant Attorney General Daniel Wiesenfeld — is now on administrative leave.

James' office forwarded a statement to WRVO Public Media, which read, "This is a personnel matter. The Office of the Attorney General is committed to upholding New York's laws and protecting the rights and freedoms of all New Yorkers, regardless of political beliefs. We strongly reject any assertion to the contrary."

