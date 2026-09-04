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You don't have to give up steak, travel or chocolate to help the climate crisis

NPR | By Manoush Zomorodi,
Rachel Faulkner WhiteKatie Monteleone
Published September 4, 2026 at 9:48 AM EDT
Elizabeth Dunn speaks at TED2019: Bigger Than Us. April 15 - 19, 2019, Vancouver, BC, Canada. Photo: Bret Hartman / TED
Bret Hartman
/
TED
Elizabeth Dunn speaks at TED2019: Bigger Than Us. April 15 - 19, 2019, Vancouver, BC, Canada. Photo: Bret Hartman / TED

Happiness researcher Elizabeth Dunn says we've been missing an important part of the climate fight. Could joy motivate us to make better decisions for the planet?

Courtesy of Avery /

About Elizabeth Dunn

Elizabeth Dunn is a professor of psychology at the University of British Columbia, where she researches happiness. She's the author of Happy Money: The New Science of Smarter Spending, and co-author of Leave the Lights On: How Joyful Decisions Can Save Our Species.

About Jiaying Zhao

Jiaying Zhao (known as JZ) is a professor of psychology at the University of British Columbia where she leads the Behavioral Sustainability Lab. She is the co-author of Leave the Lights On: How Joyful Decisions Can Save Our Species.

Web Resources
Related TED Talk: What makes a good life? Lessons from the longest study on happiness

Related TED Talk: Feeling stuck on climate change? Here's what to do

Related NPR Links
Short Wave: The science of happiness sounds great. But is the research solid?

Hidden Brain: You 2.0: Our Pursuit of Happiness

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Manoush Zomorodi
Manoush Zomorodi is the host of TED Radio Hour.
Rachel Faulkner White
Rachel Faulkner White is a producer and editor for TED Radio Hour.
Katie Monteleone
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