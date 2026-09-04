You don't have to give up steak, travel or chocolate to help the climate crisis

Happiness researcher Elizabeth Dunn says we've been missing an important part of the climate fight. Could joy motivate us to make better decisions for the planet?

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About Elizabeth Dunn

Elizabeth Dunn is a professor of psychology at the University of British Columbia, where she researches happiness. She's the author of Happy Money: The New Science of Smarter Spending, and co-author of Leave the Lights On: How Joyful Decisions Can Save Our Species.

About Jiaying Zhao

Jiaying Zhao (known as JZ) is a professor of psychology at the University of British Columbia where she leads the Behavioral Sustainability Lab. She is the co-author of Leave the Lights On: How Joyful Decisions Can Save Our Species.

Web Resources

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