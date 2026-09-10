Syracuse Stage musical 'Come From Away' showcases kindness after 9/11

“Come From Away” tells the story of a small Canadian community full of people with big hearts.

On Sept 11, 2001, 38 planes were diverted to Gander in Newfoundland when the terrorist attacks caused the U.S. to close airspace indefinitely.

About 7,000 international travelers and crew members were stranded, immediately doubling the population of the tiny island. The show follows how that community responded with help, hope, and kindness.

James Vásquez recently directed “Come From Away” at Indiana Repertory Theatre and is continuing in that role at Syracuse Stage.

"As a director, the stories that grab my attention are usually stories of the underdogs, the stories of communities that struggle, or need a little light shone on them,” Vásquez said. “Here was a story about several communities coming together and becoming one."

Vásquez said he was struck by the show’s power to have a profound effect on audiences, from its very first preview in Indiana.

"A woman comes up to me after the show and says, 'Can I give you a hug? Thank you. I was in New York when it happened. I got stuck in New York for about a week and a half before I could get home. I've always just had little moments of uncomfortability about it,’” Vásquez said. “And she said, 'Sitting here watching it, I feel like I can breathe.'"

The show is based on real interviews from people in Gander who helped and passengers who were stranded. One of those passengers started an organization called “Pay It Forward 9/11,” which is partnering with Syracuse Stage to encourage 11 days of kindness.

Syracuse Stage Managing Director Carly Allen said through Sept. 11, 2026, people can post their acts of kindness on social media, tag Syracuse Stage, and add the hashtags #11DaysofKindness and #payitforward911 for a chance to win tickets.

"It also is just a way to just share the nice things people are doing. It's just some good news in our community, which I think is always welcome and needed,” she said.

Allen said she’s excited for local audiences to have the opportunity to see “Come From Away” this year.

"When I think back 25 years ago, to the feeling around those events, what impacts me the most, and what's long lasting, is just how the country came together for each other,” Allen said. “I think that's it's really important to revisit those feelings now and just be there for each other.”

Vásquez said he hopes the show will stay with audience members long after they leave the theatre.

"I think they're going to see themselves on stage. And I think they're going to see people they know on stage. That's the beauty of it,” he said. “We have 12 actors playing about 65 different characters, and they step in and out of these roles, and inevitably you go, 'I know someone just like that. That's a little bit of me.' So, I hope that when they leave, when they walk down the hall and they're passing someone, they'll look up and connect."

“Come From Away” runs from Sept. 16 – Oct. 11 at Syracuse Stage.