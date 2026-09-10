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Syracuse lawmakers to decide whether to revoke permit for Westcott Theater

WRVO | By Jessica Cain
Published September 10, 2026 at 8:36 PM EDT
The Westcott Theater
Ellen Abbott
/
WRVO
The Syracuse Common Council will vote MOnday on whether to revoke the special use permit for the Westcott Theater

Syracuse’s Westcott Theater could soon lose its special use permit. But many community members are fighting back.

Richie Sposato, who lives in central New York, spoke in favor of the venue at a public hearing at City Hall.

"It's the police's job to keep the neighborhood safe. It's the business' job to keep people safe inside the business, which they do,” he said.

Syracuse Zoning Commissioner Jake Dishaw recommended revoking the permit, after recent security incidents.

Police Chief Joe Rusin listed a number of reports while speaking at the public hearing, including a shooting incident nearby in May, 2025, a fight and stabbing at Westcott Theater in August, 2026, and a fight outside the theater in July, 2026.

“Given the property’s known and demonstrated pattern of failing to maintain a safe environment, Syracuse Police Department has been forced to dedicate limited department resources to the property," he said.

Syracuse City Auditor Alex Marion said he thinks the business’ permit should be revoked.

“There have been shootings. There have been stabbings. Twenty shell casings found in a parking lot is not a bar fight gone sideways. That is a massacre waiting to happen," Marion said.

At the public hearing, Westcott supporters wore black shirts that read #Save Westcott Theater and spoke about how the venue celebrates diversity and supports the local arts scene.
Owner Dan Mastronardi said he feels as if his business is being targeted.

"The Westcott is not always being treated fairly,” he said. “At times, we have seen several different levels of scrutiny depending on an event, a promoter, or the audience."

Mastronardi said he hopes for the chance to work with city officials moving forward to keep the business open and operating safely.
Tags
Regional NewsWestcott TheaterCity of SyracuseAlex MarionSyracuse Common Council
Jessica Cain
Jessica Cain is a freelance reporter for WRVO, covering issues across central New York. Jessica brings extensive national news experience to the team, having previously worked as a package producer for Fox News in New York City, where she covered major events, including national political conventions and elections. Earlier in her career, she served as a reporter and anchor for multiple media outlets throughout central and northern New York. A native of Camillus, Jessica enjoys exploring the outdoors with her daughters, attending the theater, playing the piano, and reading.
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