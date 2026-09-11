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Cellist Joshua Roman's journey from long COVID back to the stage

NPR | By Manoush Zomorodi,
Matthew CloutierSanaz Meshkinpour
Published September 11, 2026 at 10:20 AM EDT

Cellist Joshua Roman had a singular focus: being a perfect empty vessel for the music. But when long COVID forced him to face his limits, he rediscovered his love for playing the cello.

About Joshua Roman

Joshua Roman is a composer and cello soloist who has performed with leading orchestras around the world, including Los Angeles Philharmonic, New World Symphony, Toronto Symphony and Mariinsky Symphony Orchestra.

Before his career as a soloist, Roman joined the Seattle Symphony as their principal cellist in 2006. At 22 , he was the youngest musician to hold that role.

Roman's solo album, Immunity, was released in 2024.

Selections from Roman's album, Immunity, come courtesy of his label, Bright Shiny Things

Additional recordings of David Popper's "Etude No. 1," Roman's "The Importance of Gratitude," Saint-Saën's Cello Concerto No. 1, among others come courtesy of Joshua Roman.

"Ave Maria" is performed by Yue Tang on cello and Tatiana Konina on organ. It is featured courtesy of the artists.

This segment of TED Radio Hour was produced by Matthew Cloutier and edited by Sanaz Meshkinpour. You can follow us on Facebook @TEDRadioHour and email us at TEDRadioHour@npr.org.

Web Resources

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NPR Top StoriesTed Radio Hour
Manoush Zomorodi
Manoush Zomorodi is the host of TED Radio Hour.
Matthew Cloutier
Matthew Cloutier is a producer for TED Radio Hour.
Sanaz Meshkinpour
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