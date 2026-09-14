Study lists Syracuse as one of the most challenging places to have asthma

A new study shows Syracuse is one of the top ten most challenging places to live with asthma.

The study, released by the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, ranks 100 U.S. cities on a number of factors, including asthma rates, emergency room visits, and deaths.

Syracuse ranks number seven on the list.

Angela Love, M.D., a pulmonary and critical care physician at Upstate University Hospital, said unfortunately, that doesn’t surprise her.

"We really have our four seasons, and so each of them has a tricky element for patients with asthma or any respiratory disease," she said.

In the spring, asthma sufferers have to deal with pollen. The summer brings high humidity and sometimes wildfire smoke. In the fall, leaves can trap a lot of mold. And while allergens tend to be lower in the winter, there is a higher risk of respiratory illnesses.

Love said if people feel that they may have asthma, it’s important to reach out to their doctors.

"If you're like, 'Every spring or every fall, I notice that I'm getting this shortness of breath or wheezing', or even just a dry cough that comes on in these seasonal periods, (they) can be signs of asthma," she said.

Love said despite the tricky environmental factors, the Syracuse area does have a lot of support for people who have asthma.

And raising awareness through studies like this can help patients identify the disease and seek help.

"Compared to ten years ago to now, our treatments have gotten much more focal, and it's not just medications, but having that support,” she said. “We have great support and resources that not everyone is aware of."

Rochester, NY, was number three on the list. Allentown, PA, was number one.

