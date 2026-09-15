Syracuse Common Council delays vote on Westcott Theater's special-use permit

The Syracuse Common Council Monday decided to delay a vote on whether to revoke a special use permit for the Westcott Theater. Instead, the matter will go before a committee on Monday, Sept. 21 at 5:30 p.m. in the Van B. Robinson Common Council Chambers in Syracuse City Hall.

Jimmy Monto, the common councilor for the 5th district, told reporters after the meeting what lawmakers are hoping to find out in the upcoming committee meeting.

"I would like the code-enforcement department to actually present to the council in a big, open forum exactly what has been going on at the Westcott [Theater] so we can actually see everything laid out in front of us at one time," Monto said.

The meeting on the 21st will be open to the public but it won't involve a public hearing. Several people spoke during a public hearing on the matter that was held Sept. 9. But as Monto told reporters, "It just wasn't enough time for us to get everything out on the table. We want some more information."

Those speaking at the hearing included Dan Mastronardi, who owns the Westcott Theater. He told lawmakers he feels that the city is targeting the theater, and he'd like to work with the city to keep the venue open. WRVO Public Media sent an email message to Mastronardi through the theater's website seeking comment, but the request didn't get an immediate response.

Others who support the theater also spoke, along with some city officials who think it's time to revoke the permit, such as Syracuse City Auditor Alexander Marion.

Syracuse Police Chief Mark Rusin also spoke at the Sept. 9 public hearing, saying officers investigated a fight and a stabbing at the theater in August, along with a fight outside the theater in July, and a shooting near the venue in May 2025. Mastronardi has denied that anyone was stabbed there in early August.

Monto says it's an issue with passion on all sides.

"The entertainment community obviously wants a place to have concerts and have events, and none of us want to see the Westcott Theater not exist. It's been there for a long time and it's important," he noted while speaking with reporters.

