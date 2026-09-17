Diaper need high in central and northern New York

It’s Diaper Need Awareness Week, and local community advocates say the need in our area is high.

Michela Hugo, the founder and director of the CNY Diaper Bank, said the organization serves about 4,500 babies every single month.

"Babies have to have clean diapers,” said Hugo. “It's not something you can go without. It's not something that you can wait until you get another paycheck for. Babies go through 6-10 a day, so it's a critical need that needs to be met immediately."

Hugo said assistance benefits like SNAP or WIC cannot be used to buy diapers, leaving many families to make difficult choices like buying food or buying diapers.

And she said diapers can be even more expensive for many low-income families because they are often not able to buy them in bulk at discount prices.

In Oswego County, the need is also high.

Sidney Carter, the coordinator of the Oswego County Early Childhood Alliance, said since June, 2024, when the organization was formed, it has given out more than 60,000 diapers, and she said the need can affect the whole family.

"A parent not being able to provide diapers for their children can impact the parent's mental health and stress levels as well, along with the hygiene concerns for the child," Carter said.

Both organizations are accepting monetary donations and encouraging the community to host diaper drives through the end of the month.

For more information on the CNY Diaper Bank and how you can help, click here.

For more information on the Oswego County Early Childhood Alliance and how you can help, click here.