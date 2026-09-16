Onondaga County budget proposal includes 9% cut in property tax rate

Onondaga County homeowners can expect another decrease in their property tax rate for 2027 if lawmakers approve the budget presented by County Executive Ryan McMahon Tuesday.

Despite rising costs, McMahon believes the county is in -- what he called -- a uniquely strong position, saying years of disciplined planning and forward-looking investments are now producing measurable benefits.

"I am proposing a 9% cut in the tax rate from $2.93-per-thousand to $2.67-per thousand, saving homeowners an average of $78 on an average county real estate home now of $300,000," McMahon said.

The proposed county budget marks the ninth straight year of tax rate reductions, he also noted in his remarks. He also credits what he described as strong sales tax performance, steady private-sector investment, and a diversified economic base, which have all "continued to strengthen the county's financial outlook, even as expenses have climbed."

The budget proposal is also projecting 2% growth in sales tax in 2027. The proposal also addresses housing, kids and families, funding for senior centers, and funding for Syracuse Hancock International Airport as well.

In his remarks, McMahon described the proposal this way: "Today, I present to you the 2027 executive budget, a budget built on responsibility, momentum, partnership, and the belief that our best days are not behind us but yet in front of us. This budget reflects our values, our priorities, and our unwavering commitment to building a community that is safer, healthier, more prosperous, and more prepared for the future than ever before."

Nicole Watts, who serves as chairwoman of the Onondaga County Legislature, saying, "We are living in a time in Onondaga County that there's a first in a hundred years opportunity, and it is extremely important for us to ensure that Onondaga County has a strong foundation to build on ... to serve the people of Onondaga County. We look forward to hearing how this budget will address our community health and well being, and be the things that we need in our county to build this strong foundation; how it will practice fiscal responsibility to meet our community needs, and seize the opportunities for all."

Committees within the Onondaga County Legislature will now review the proposal over the next few weeks. The public will have a chance to comment on the proposed spending plan on Oct.1 and then county lawmakers will vote on the amended budget on Oct. 6, Watts said in her remarks to open the Tuesday morning budget address.

