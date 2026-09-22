Syracuse lawmakers could decide the fate of the Westcott Theater at their Sept. 28 meeting

Members of Syracuse Common Council are still considering whether or not they should revoke the special-use permit for the Westcott Theater in the city's Westcott neighborhood.

The Council's Economic Development & Opportunity Committee heard more details about the police incidents in-and-around the theater during a session held early Monday evening.

Syracuse Zoning Administrator Jake Dishaw and Richard Trudell, first deputy chief of police for the Syracuse Police Department, shared a presentation with details about several incidents dating back to May 2025.

They included a shots-fired incident on May 31, 2025 with specific details and body camera footage from responding police officers. Later that year, Syracuse police also had to provide help for crowd control at an Oct. 31 Halloween party for a local college fraternity.

In addition, the presentation also included a list of seven complaint calls between May and June of this year involving crowd control, fights, and double parked cars. The presentation also included details and video of security staffing issues at a July 3, 2026 concert, and most recently, details and photos of a stabbing incident on Aug. 1.

Jimmy Monto, fifth district councilor, says the full council may vote on the matter on Monday — but they won't know until Monday.

"The purpose of tonight's meeting was to make sure that the public could see what we see. We want to make sure that we're getting the public informed -- how we got here," he said.

Dan Mastronardi, owner of the Westcott Theater, attended the committee session but didn't speak. He was joined by Frank Malfitano, who's known locally as the founder of the Syracuse International Jazz Fest and founder of the SAMMY Awards (Syracuse Area Music Awards).

Malfitano attended the meeting as a supporter of the Westcott Theater and thinks both sides need a conversation that can preserve the theater and its current management.

"It's an important venue for live music," Malfitano said. "There's a history of live music in the university neighborhood for more than 60 years. It's a tradition. It's an important tradition, and it's something that has to continue on."

He also told reporters that he's not suggesting that the City is unfairly targeting the Westcott Theater, but fights in bars aren't specific to the Westcott Theater.

Malfitano also believes that you have to look at the Wescott as an asset and not a problem.

"This business has been operating for 18 years, and the problems have been happening for 18 months. That's a pretty good track record -- 16 years without problems, so if there are some recent problems, let's get to the heart of that," he said.

