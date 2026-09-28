County sheriffs, Tenney discuss opposition to state law preventing agreements with ICE

A group of county sheriffs from around upstate New York shared their thoughts on the new state law that prohibits local governments and law-enforcement agencies from entering into -- or remaining in -- agreements with ICE under the federal 287(g) program.

The Local Cops, Local Crimes Act, which went into effect on Aug. 25, prohibits agreements with the ICE -- short for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement -- under that federal program.

Rep. Claudia Tenney (R-Cleveland) hosted a roundtable discussion with six county sheriffs to discuss the state law, the sheriffs' legal challenge, and the law's impact on cooperation with federal immigration authorities. The participating sheriffs included Oswego County Sheriff Don Hilton; Madison County Sheriff Todd Hood; Rensselaer County Sheriff Kyle Bourgault; Saratoga County Sheriff Jeffrey Brown; St. Lawrence County Sheriff Patrick Engle; and Wayne County Sheriff Robert Milby.

Even though the roundtable was closed to the press, Tenney and participating county sheriffs held a news conference afterward at the Oswego County Sheriff's Office where the roundtable was held.

Oswego County Sheriff Don Hilton said about 18 sheriffs have signed on to the lawsuit for various reasons, but the one factor they all have in common is that they disagree with the governor on this state law.

"We don't answer to the governor. We answer to our local constituents," he said.

He also added, "We're pushing back against the governor telling us how to run our counties."

Hilton also told reporters that Oswego County never pursued a 287(g) agreement with ICE because the county has a border-patrol station with which it works well.

"The federal 287(g) program allows ICE, under its direction and oversight, to authorize trained state and local law enforcement officers to perform specified immigration-enforcement functions. While Governor Hochul and [New York] Attorney General Letitia James have sought to restrict cooperation between local law enforcement and ICE through the new law, the sheriffs' lawsuit challenges New York's authority to prevent local agencies from participating in the federal program," per the announcement about the roundtable and press conference posted Sept. 25 on the website of Congresswoman Tenney.

Wayne County Sheriff Robert Milby says if the law was a mandate to take on a 287(g) agreement, sheriffs would still file a lawsuit because it's about overreach from Albany.

"This isn't about local cops, local crimes. This is about controlling things from Albany. This is about pandering to a select group of voters and this is all about control, so you would see that same lawsuit," Milby said. "What we are doing here is doing everything we can to protect the citizens of our counties ... by all of our experience in this room. I mean we didn't get to be sheriffs by not having experience and what we've all experienced ... the best of in law enforcement is when all levels of law enforcement work together, not in silos."

A spokesperson for Gov. Kathy Hochul forwarded this message to WRVO Pubic Media: "Anyone who claims that the Local Cops Local Crimes Act prevents police from working with ICE and other federal law enforcement to apprehend or detain dangerous criminals either does not understand the law or is lying. This law keeps New Yorkers safe by ensuring public safety resources go toward combating crime in our communities. Those fighting to divert personnel and resources away from local law enforcement are clearly not interested in keeping New York communities safe, and we are confident that this law will once again be upheld in court."

A federal court previously denied the U.S. Department of Justice's attempt to block the law, permitting it to go Into effect. Local Cops, Local Crimes Act passed as part of a package of immigration protections to keep New Yorkers safe from federal overreach, Hochul's office noted.

In a statement posted to social media, Tenney's opponent in this year's election, Democrat Alissa Ellman criticized Tenney for talking about a law that she can't change.

"Instead of holding a town hall to explain her support for the Iran War or the tariffs that are destroying the economy of this district, Claudia holds an event to whine about a state law she is unable to change and complain about the governor," Ellman said.

About the law

The Local Cops, Local Crimes Act is a New York State law that prohibits local governments, law enforcement agencies, and correctional facilities from entering into or maintaining cooperation agreements — specifically 287(g) agreements — with ICE.

New York State’s ban on 287(g) agreements focuses local law enforcement on local crimes, per the Aug. 25 announcement from Hochul's office. It ensures that law enforcement resources are directed toward local public safety priorities rather than the federal government’s "mass deportation agenda," the office added.

