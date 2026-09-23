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Feds approve name change for Interstate 481, next step in I-81 project

WRVO | By Dave Bullard
Published September 23, 2026 at 9:09 AM EDT
Graphic to indicate construction on Interstate 81 in Syracuse.
Jason Smith photo; 81 logo via Wikimedia Commons
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WRVO; Wikimedia Commons

The massive project to reroute Interstate 81 around the city of Syracuse has achieved another milestone. The Federal Highway Administration has given its blessing to the name changes for I-81 and I-481. The decision was published in the Federal Register on September 11 and was announced by the state Department of Transportation on Tuesday.

Under the plan, Interstate 481 disappears. It will be renamed I-81. The interstate portion of 481 runs from the interchange with I-81 in the suburbs north of Syracuse to the interchange with I-81 at Syracuse's southern edge. The current section of I-81 that runs between those interchanges will be called Business Loop 81.

The multi-year $2.25 billion project, the largest highway project in area history, will tear down the elevated viaduct that runs through downtown Syracuse. Business Loop 81 will use city streets, with their stop lights and roundabouts.

The name change is essentially a formality but does signal that the project is continuing to move forward. At the same time, the state announced that the contract has been awarded for the next piece of the project, which rebuilds a mile of stormwater drainage in downtown Syracuse, along the Business Loop 81 route.

Officials have been preparing drivers for the name change, but the federal government's permission won't lead to an immediate change of route numbers. State Transportation Department spokesperson TeNesha Murphy said, "Motorists should not expect any immediate changes. The State Department of Transportation is in the process of developing a comprehensive plan to ensure a smooth changeover."
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Interstate 81Regional News
Dave Bullard
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