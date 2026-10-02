Goodyear's Niagara Falls chemical plant to close

A Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. chemical plant in Niagara Falls, which has faced scrutiny for failing to control the emissions of a known carcinogen, will close this year.

The closure was announced Thursday in a report to shareholders filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. The plan to close both the Niagara Falls plant and a plant in Bayport, Texas was approved on Sept. 29. Across both factories, the company estimates a reduction of 85 jobs.

In a statement to BTPM News, a Goodyear spokesperson shared the following:

"Following the sale of the majority of its chemical business in 2025, the company has made the decision to fully exit this business to focus on its core products and services. As a result, the company will cease operations at its remaining chemical facilities in Pasadena, Texas, and Niagara Falls, New York.

We recognize this decision is difficult for those impacted associates. The company is committed to treating all impacted associates with fairness, respect and transparency while providing comprehensive support during their transition."

BTPM and partners Public Health Watch and Inside Climate News first broke the story in 2024 that the factory was emitting a known bladder carcinogen into the air for at least 15 years, due to faulty pollution control measures. In that time, the state had not required the factory to fix its equipment.

Reporting on the risk to the surrounding community led the state Department of Environmental Conservation to issue a penalty and require the factory to install permanent pollution controls by October 31, 2026.

This is a developing story we will continue to update as more information becomes available.

