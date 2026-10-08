NPR and WBUR's new series 'Your Turn with Allison Aubrey' wants to make midlife the best era yet

October 8, 2026 — WASHINGTON, D.C.: Launching October 15, Your Turn with Allison Aubrey is here to help listeners embrace life's many twists and turns through a blend of inspiring stories, evidence-backed tools and earned wisdom. The new 10-episode series is hosted by NPR's award–winning health and science correspondent Allison Aubrey, and produced by WBUR, Boston's NPR.

As a founding host of NPR's Life Kit, and the creator of the How to Thrive As You Age project, Aubrey blends expertise with warmth and curiosity. Each week, she invites thought-leaders, health and relationship experts, and inspiring people who've made their own midlife pivots to share their stories. Episodes will balance wisdom and evidence-backed strategies for feeling healthier, more connected and more excited about what's next. Listeners will walk away with a "playbook" to move forward — including how to define your strengths and match them to new opportunities in midlife, how to find the euphoric "flow state," as well as actionable, practical steps to promote good physical and emotional health.

Listen to the trailer now.

Upcoming guests include clinical psychologist and renowned relationship expert Dr. Julie Schwartz Gottman, acclaimed filmmaker and mother of Zohran Mamdani Mira Nair, bestselling author Elizabeth Gilbert, former Central Oregon Symphony Orchestra concertmaster Diane Allen, lifestyle coach and Senior Fellow at UC Berkeley's Greater Good Science Center Christine Carter, PhD and co-author of The Good Life Dr. Bob Waldinger.

"As a journalist, my goal is to empower listeners with actionable, evidence-backed information to live their best lives," says Allison Aubrey. "As the creator of the Stress Less and How to Thrive As You Age projects, the consumer health segment on Morning Edition and now Your Turn, it's my mission to build a community around thriving in midlife and beyond."

"For decades, Allison Aubrey has been a trusted guide for millions of NPR listeners, bringing unmatched clarity and heart to the health and science stories shaping our lives," says Nadine Zylstra, NPR's Chief Content Officer. "We're thrilled to partner with NPR Member station WBUR to bring Allison's insights and learnings to our audiences – demonstrating how midlife, and whatever turning points people may be facing, can be an energetic, dynamic season of growth."

"I've always loved hearing Allison Aubrey on the air because she makes science and health so fascinating and relatable," says WBUR CEO Margaret Low. "She's a singular talent whose warmth and humanity shines through in every story she tells. Allison has been dreaming about doing this show for a long time and she's perfectly paired with WBUR's stellar podcast team. We're thrilled to team up with her and NPR to bring Your Turn to life."

The Your Turn with Allison Aubrey podcast is a timely companion for Aubrey's new national bestseller Your Turn: How to Create A Midlife You Love , published by Simon & Schuster and named a top 10 pick for new non-fiction by Amazon editors.

Your Turn with Allison Aubrey publishes weekly wherever you get your podcasts. Listeners can also sign up for the weekly Your Turn newsletter to receive easy-to-follow tips and tools to tackle midlife transitions.

Your Turn with Allison Aubrey is supported by AARP.

About Allison Aubrey

Allison Aubrey is a health and science correspondent for NPR, as well as the host of Your Turn with Allison Aubrey from NPR and WBUR and the creator of the How to Thrive as You Age project. Her stories can be heard on Morning Edition and All Things Considered. She is also a contributor to CBS Sunday Morning. In 2026, she published her first book, Your Turn: How to Create a Midlife You Love. Aubrey is the winner of two James Beard broadcast awards, a National Press Club award for consumer reporting and a New York Press Club award for excellence in journalism.

About NPR

NPR's rigorous reporting and unsurpassed storytelling connect with millions of Americans every day — on the air, online, and in person. NPR was founded on a mission to create a more informed public — one challenged and invigorated by a deeper understanding and appreciation of events, ideas, and cultures. With a nationwide network of award-winning journalists and more than a dozen international bureaus, NPR and its Member organizations— the NPR Network — are never far from where a story is unfolding. Listeners and readers can find NPR everywhere — through their local Member stations ( npr.org/stations ), online at NPR.org , wherever podcasts are available, and by downloading the NPR app. The NPR app brings together the best of the NPR Network from around the world and right in your community — live radio, podcasts, the latest local and national news and more — available wherever you are and whenever you want. Get more information at npr.org/about and by following NPR Extra on Facebook , LinkedIn , Threads , and Instagram .

About WBUR

WBUR is Boston's NPR, an award-winning producer of high-quality journalism on air, online at wbur.org , onstage and in podcasts and newsletters. With one of the strongest local newsrooms in America, our journalists cover the most pressing issues in our city and region. Nationally, WBUR reaches millions of people each week with On Point, Here & Now — a daily newsmagazine produced with NPR — and a slate of hit podcasts like Circle Round, Endless Thread, Dear Sugars and Beyond All Repair. WBUR Podcasts has created an international fanbase for its award-winning lineup that also includes investigative shows like The Gun Machine and Postmortem: The Harvard Morgue Scandal and a choose-your-own-path climate change series for kids, The Midnight Rebellion. The debut of Your Turn with Allison Aubrey adds to WBUR's tradition of advancing the audio storytelling while inspiring community and connection.

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