A year of ceasefire in Gaza through the lens of NPR's reporter

Editor's note: This story contains graphic images of violence and death.
GAZA STRIP — President Donald Trump promised an end to Israel's war in Gaza after he pushed Israel to agree to a ceasefire and Hamas to release remaining Israeli hostages. The deal came into effect on Oct. 10, 2025.
A year later, however, there's still no international peacekeeping force in Gaza as promised and no reconstruction. Instead, Israel's military has expanded its control to roughly 70% of Gaza, squeezing more than 2 million Palestinians near the sea's edge.
Israel has also continued targeting Hamas throughout the ceasefire. Those attacks have killed more than 1,400 Palestinians this past year, nearly 500 of them women and children, according to Gaza's Health Ministry.
Although the bombings have not stopped, they have slowed down during the ceasefire.
That has given people in Gaza a chance to recover from what U.N.-backed experts declared was a famine in the north of the territory last year. More food is now entering, reversing starvation across Gaza.
NPR's reporter in Gaza, Anas Baba, has been capturing moments of respite and continuous grief over the past 12 months of the ceasefire. Below are a selection of his photos.
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