Iran Conflict

Several leaders voiced support for the operation – but most, including those who stopped short of condemning it, called for restraint moving forward.
Despite sanctions, Iran is one of the world's major oil producers, with much of its crude exported to China.
The U.S. and Israel launched military strikes in Iran, targeting Khamenei and the Iranian president. "Operation Epic Fury" will be "massive and ongoing," President Trump said Saturday morning.
Top lawmakers were notified about the operation shortly before it was launched, but the White House did not seek authorization from Congress to carry out the strikes.
Neither the U.S. nor Iran have confirmed the death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The wave of airstrikes began after sunrise in Iran, with huge explosions ringing out in the capital Tehran.