New publication urges skeptical approach to election information produced by artificial intelligence

The state Attorney General's office this week rolled out a new resource to help people avoid being misled by artificial intelligence this election season.

The publication helps people understand that artificial intelligence can be used by unscrupulous operatives to make phony videos of real people — called “deepfakes” — and AI chatbots itself can often produce false answers to simple questions, which experts call “hallucinations.”

“Individuals should be wary of any information that they get on social media, on the platforms, on their phones, etcetera. There's a lot of misinformation and disinformation that's going out and bad actors are basically trying to confuse voters,” said Attorney General Letitia James.

This election season alone, deepfake videos include one showing Texas Senate candidate James Talarico saying things he never said and another showing Georgia Senator Jon Ossoff receiving beauty treatments in a salon. A famous early example is a deepfake audio of President Joe Biden urging Democrats not to vote in an upcoming primary election.

“I just want individuals to go to trusted governmental agencies like my office or their local Assembly member or Congress member or Senator and to their local board of elections to get the correct information with regards to this very important election that's coming up,” James said.

“Make sure before you believe it and before you share it, double click it; double check it,” she said.

