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CNY state lawmakers call for a ‘reimagining’ of mental health services

WRVO | By Randy Gorbman
Published October 18, 2026 at 1:51 PM EDT
State Senator Joe Griffo (center) along with Assemblywoman Marianne Buttenschon and Assemblyman Brian Miller are pushing for a major revamp of the way New York provides mental health services.
Randy Gorbman
/
New York Public News Network
State Senator Joe Griffo (center) along with Assemblywoman Marianne Buttenschon and Assemblyman Brian Miller are pushing for a major revamp of the way New York provides mental health services.

Some Central New York lawmakers are calling for significant changes in how the state addresses what they are calling a “mental health crisis.”

The bipartisan group of legislators wants a more holistic approach.

State Senator Joe Griffo, a Republican, joined Democratic Assemblywoman Marianne Buttenschon and Republican Assemblyman Brian Miller in Utica on Wednesday pushing for what they are calling a “reimagining” of how the state deals with the mental health system.

The lawmakers gathered near the historic former Utica Psychiatric Center building, which opened in 1843 and closed in 1977. It’s now used by the New York State Office of Mental Health to store records.

There are newer buildings on the same campus, which are currently being used to provide a variety of mental health services.

Griffo said the state needs to offer a wide variety of support services as it revamps the way mental illness is treated.

“Where we can provide not only the clinical services but also to provide the day-to-day care that is required from a recreational, vocational (standpoint),” said Griffo. “When you look at all of those types of things, I think that makes it better.”

Buttenschon said she doesn’t want to see hospital emergency rooms be the only place New Yorkers are getting the mental health care that they need.

“Where do we place children, or where do we place anyone with mental illness?” asked Buttenschon. “Once the medical diagnosis has been completed by the hospital, then we have to ensure that there's services and that's where we find that there is that disconnect.”

The three area state legislators said there is a critical shortage of psychiatric residential facilities and inpatient psychiatric bed for children in New York state.

Griffo said the cost of completely revamping the state’s mental health system will be expensive, perhaps totaling close to $1 billion. But he said that kind of investment is necessary if the state is serious about coming up with a better approach to treating mental illness.
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Randy Gorbman
Randy Gorbman is WXXI's Director of News and Public Affairs. Randy manages the day-to-day operations of WXXI News on radio, television, and online.
See stories by Randy Gorbman
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