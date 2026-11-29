SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Quarterback CJ Carr accounted for four touchdowns, Nolan James Jr. and Jonaz Walton each scored twice and No. 3 Notre Dame capitalized on three turnovers to rout Syracuse 52-17 Saturday and solidify its position in the College Football Playoff.

Carr was 15 of 23 for 269 yards with one interception and with scoring strikes of 5, 22 and 25 yards to Jordan Faison, James and Elijah Burress. He also scored on a 13-yard scramble in directing the Irish (11-1, No. 4 CFP) to their fifth straight win. James ran 11 yards for his other score.

"We left no doubt that we should be in the playoffs," Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman said. "If we get a bye, good. It's going to be great for us. If we don't get a bye, good, it's going to be great for us. That's the mentality we have."

One of Walton's touchdowns came on a 100-yard kickoff return to start the second half.

"To come out here, in a hostile environment, play a good Syracuse team, beat them the way we did is what I was focused on," Carr said.

Notre Dame scored 21 points as the result of two interceptions and a fumble by third-string Syracuse quarterback Malachi Nelson. Nelson was 12 of 23 for 211 yards and three interceptions.

Faison led Fighting Irish receivers with six receptions for 112 yards and one touchdown. Only three Orange receivers caught a pass, led by Calvin Russell III, who had six.

Syracuse (5-7, 3-6 ACC) got off to fast start on a 1-yard-run by Daunte Bacheyie with 9:34 to go in the first quarter, but it was all Irish after that. Notre Dame tied things a little more than a minute later on a 5-yard pass from Carr to Faison.

"They went out there and executed," Freeman said. "Again, they handled adversity, which is always going to happen in a game of football, right? It's never going to be perfect."

Notre Dame scored touchdowns on their first seven possessions and amassed 520 total yards.

Notre Dame defeated Syracuse 70-7 last year and is the first team to score at least 50 points in consecutive games against the Orange since Louisville in 2016 and 2017.

"I'm not comfortable with it," Syracuse coach Fran Brown said of his Orange team finishing 5-7. "I think that there's some progress, long way to go, but I feel like we're a lot closer than we were when I first started here."

The Orange played eight one-score games and lost four of them.

The defense doesn't rest

The Irish defensive effort was keyed by career-best games from senior linebacker Jaylen Sneed (nine tackles) and defensive end Keon Keeley (six tackles, two tackles for loss).

Milestones

Notre Dame has won 15 straight November games under Freeman and scored at least 24 points in 24 straight games, a program record. Faison has now caught a pass in 33 consecutive games, eclipsing T.J. Jones for the longest streak by a Notre Dame wide receiver since 1998.

Third time not the charm

The Fighting Irish gave up more than 10 points for the first time in three games.

The Takeaway

Notre Dame: The Irish now wait to see if they have a first-round bye in the College Football Playoff.

Syracuse: After a second straight season without a bowl bid, the Orange face a long offseason with major question marks, largely at quarterback, offensive line, secondary and coaching staff.

Up next

Notre Dame: College Football Playoff.

Syracuse: Season over.

