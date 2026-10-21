Tenney, Ellman spar in only debate for 24th Congressional District race

In New York’s sprawling 24th Congressional District, this year’s election features a staunch supporter of President Donald Trump versus a political newcomer. Incumbent Republican Claudia Tenney faced off with Democratic challenger Alissa Ellman Tuesday for their only debate, broadcast on WROC-TV in Rochester.

Tenney and Ellman spent an hour sparring in some cases over semantics. Ellman, who also has the Working Familes Party’s support, said the number one issue she hears is the cost of health care. She said she supports Medicare for All. Tenney said that makes her a socialist.

"Medicare for All would mean our budget would go up to about double of $277 billion a year, Tenney said. "That is not a solution. That is socialism and that is what is advocated by the Working Families Party and Democrats in New York state. So if she doesn't agree with the Working Families Party, then she should disavow that line and not run on it. And if she doesn't agree with the Democratic Party, then she should disavow that line."

Ellman, a U.S. Army veteran and former federal employee, said Tenney can’t use Medicare for All to label her a socialist.

"I'm absolutely not a socialist. I'm a capitalist," Ellman said. "I live in this country. I fought for this country and right now we have a lot of problems that everybody wants to throw their hands up and pretend that we can't solve. We can solve these issues. America is the most innovative country on the planet. We can come together and find a solution for the cost of health insurance and to make people’s health care better."

Another issue Tenney and Ellman disagreed on is the cause of high inflation in the U.S. Ellman pins it on the war in Iran.

"I think the inflation has a lot more to do with the war in Iran," she said. "A choice that we've made to go after another country for what benefit to us. The fuel prices are skyrocketing because of that choice. That affects your grocery bills. That affects the cost of living for every single person that lives in this district."

Tenney blamed high inflation on the Biden administration, along with Democratic energy policies.

"My opponent is against nuclear power. She's against natural gas," said Tenney. "She thinks that we should basically continue to have less energy because we're not going to engage in fossil fuels or natural gas or a really smart all-the-above strategy. That's dangerous. That's catastrophic and that's why our prices are high and Kathy Hochul agrees with her."

Ellman also accused Tenney’s office of not being responsive to constituents. Tenney said her office solves dozens of constituent problems every week.

Tenney is looking for another term in the 24th district, which covers all or parts of 14 counties, ranging from Jefferson County, south and west along the south shore of Lake Ontario and the Finger Lakes, all the way to Niagara County in western New York.

Early voting in New York begins October 24. Election Day is November 3.

