From ghostwriters to false identities: Our favorite fake music scandals of the 21st century

From manufactured fans to AI artists and "industry plants," 2026 is one wild year for figuring out what's authentic and what's not in the music industry. For more, check out a catalog of the year in musical fraudulence, an essay by Ann Powers on where our desire for authenticity comes from and a conversation about why it feels harder than ever to know what's real in our podcast.

This year feels like an especially fraught time to bicker about authenticity in the music industry. Yes, we now have generative AI to contend with. Yes, every other week there seems to be a new artist zooming toward the top of the Billboard charts with such unprecedented speed and staying there, leading to skepticism about the promotional mechanisms behind them. From titanic pop stars to indie rock stars, everyone's clamoring for just a song's length worth of your precious attention span.

We're spending this week examining the factors that have converged to make 2026 feel like a new high-water mark in the flood of musical fraudulence. But as Ann Powers wrote in her essay, this feeling is hardly unique in music history — and it has only accelerated in the last few decades. As new technologies and new routes of music discovery have emerged, conspiracies and insecurities about the purity of music have always followed suit. Here, NPR Music staffers share their favorite fake music scandals from the 21st century.

Anthony Harvey - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images / PA Images In the early 2000s, Scottish musicians Gavin Bain and Billy Boyd pretended to be American to launch the hip-hop duo Silibil N' Brains.

A Scottish rap duo cons the world into thinking they're American

At first, they tried authenticity. In 2001, Gavin Bain and Billy Boyd trekked from Dundee, Scotland to London for an open audition with Polydor Records, rapping in their native Scottish brogues, only to be laughed off and dismissed as "the rapping Proclaimers." So the pair regrouped and transfigured themselves into something they figured would be more desirable to a recording industry eager to replicate the meteoric success of Eminem: brash, white emcees from America.

The fabrication paid off. With their American accents perfected, Sony UK signed them as Silibil N' Brains, a duo hailing from Huntington Beach, Calif. They (the story went) had met at a rap battle in San Francisco. They skateboarded. They rapped with a nasally gang vocal reminiscent of the Beastie Boys. At their height, they opened for D12 at Brixton Academy. They kept up the guise for executives, managers, audiences and even girlfriends.

As the lie deepened, it took its toll on the pair. "Eventually, we couldn't come out of character," Bain told NPR in 2010. From their perch in London, they called home less and less, finding it difficult to switch off the personas. "It was complete insanity."

Their drug use and drinking accelerated, Bain told NPR, and he and Boyd began fighting. Then, in June 2005, a blowup row broke the band, and Boyd went back to Scotland. They had pretended to be American for two years, and Bain would continue the ruse for another two, trying to launch a solo career before finally breaking character in a dramatic onstage reveal in 2007.

In the years since, Bain and Boyd have publicly wrestled with each other over what exactly happened, adding a fittingly muddled layer to any authoritative account of Silibil N' Brains. "There's so much lies about the lies about the lies," Boyd said in the 2013 documentary The Great Hip Hop Hoax. And the mythology continues to grow: A James McAvoy-directed feature film about the duo based on Bain's 2010 memoir was just released in the U.S. "I think Gavin is still chasing something, still looking for his identity in that. And that's great for him — it's a great marketing ploy," Boyd told a British newspaper earlier this year.

Would Silibil N' Brains have been able to hoodwink the recording industry today? The pair blew up in an era before extensive digital footprints could have easily revealed their true identities. But something at the heart of their story feels eternal: fabricated authenticity can beat the real thing if it gives the industry what it wants. —Noah Caldwell

A plagiarism scandal roils the classical music world

Even within the perceived "goody two-shoes" world of classical music, dark secrets can lurk.

Consider the story of Joyce Hatto, the English pianist whose career began unremarkably in the 1950s and ended in one of the strangest scandals in the history of recordings.

Hatto grew up in a music-loving family, where her father was a piano enthusiast. She later claimed she had studied with the legendary Alfred Cortot. Her talent, by many accounts of the day, was middling. Still, over a 25-year period, she gave numerous concerts at storied venues and made a few recordings. In the mid-1970s, she seemed to fall off the radar. Some sources reported that she had been diagnosed with cancer as early as 1972.

But in the late 1980s, after she moved to a village outside of Cambridge with her husband, William Barrington-Coupe, a record producer, Hatto began an extraordinary and fertile second summer. With her husband as recording engineer and producer, Hatto began releasing a flood of recordings on her own label, spanning an astonishingly wide swath of repertoire. There were albums of music from Bach, Mozart and Beethoven to Debussy, Prokofiev and Messiaen.

The reviews began trickling in, and they were virtually unanimous in their lavish praise. Richard Dyer, in The Boston Globe, wrote, "Joyce Hatto must be the greatest living pianist that almost no one has ever heard of." She was becoming a cult figure who could do no wrong and whose records were much sought-after and difficult to acquire. When she died in 2006 at age 77, critic Jeremy Nicholas wrote her obituary for The Guardian, stating, "Her legacy is a discography that in quantity, musical range and consistent quality has been equaled by few pianists in history." At that point Hatto had released around 100 albums in a relatively short period.

Less than a year later, the story began to unravel. A curious Gramophone reader contacted the magazine claiming that when he popped his Hatto Liszt recording into his computer, the CD was identified as being performed by the respected Hungarian pianist László Simon. These anomalies quickly multiplied. A Hatto recording of Rachmaninov Piano Concertos registered as Yefim Bronfman's, her album filled with Godowsky was labeled as Carlo Grante's. Nearly all of Hatto's recordings were suddenly suspect.

Gramophone pulled in an audio expert, who compared the soundwaves of Hatto releases and their counterparts by other pianists. Results were "beyond a shadow of a doubt" — they matched. When Barrington-Coupe was questioned about the discrepancies, he doubled down, insisting they were by his wife only.

Finally, in February of 2007, Barrington-Coupe admitted to swapping in other pianists' performances on his wife's albums. Most were stolen whole cloth, and on a few of those he manipulated speeds to disguise the subterfuge. He said he did it for his ailing wife, who tried to legitimately make recordings but couldn't as the cancer sapped her abilities.

Plagiarism is always despicable — and routinely reveals itself in the end. But the Joyce Hatto story is more than just stealing others' work, at least in the eyes of us who write music criticism. It asks questions about jumping on bandwagons, the lines between the objective and the subjective and our perceptions of real and fake. But the critics who fawned over Hatto were not exactly duped, nor did they dupe their readers. What they heard was spectacular playing — just by other pianists, some of whose recordings never enjoyed the rave reviews they got under Hatto's name.

The Hatto affair also serves as a cautionary tale. In today's world of deep fakes and "fake news" and, more to the point, AI technology obfuscating the music industry, Joyce Hatto's grand scandal might appear dangerously quaint. —Tom Huizenga

Kevin Winter/Getty Images / Getty Images North America Rick Ross performing at the 2008 BET Awards.

Rick Ross' hip-hop credibility is called into question

The picture of a beardless, swagless Rick Ross, smiling in a Miami-Dade County correctional officer's uniform two sizes too tight, became the stuff of rap lore in the summer of 2008. When a photo taken years before he introduced himself to the world as "the biggest Boss" leaked, it challenged the backstory that made him the face of luxury coke rap. His sophomore studio album Trilla — a play on the hip-hop portmanteau for true and real — had just debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 in March. But truth, in this case, required a caveat: Though he took his stage name from one of the most notorious drug kingpins in U.S. history, the man born William Leonard Roberts II had a verifiable history of working for the other side of the law.

In a subgenre full of glorified Stagger Lees, rap was still deeply invested in the perception of authenticity. 50 Cent turned the revelation about Ross into relentless ammo in a beef that nearly amounted to character assassination with diss tracks like "Officer Ricky." He's since admitted to his CO past. But Ross' unmasking didn't undo him. Initially denying the truth, he blamed the photo on "online hackers putting a picture of my face when I was a teenager in high school on other people's body." Then he followed up with 2009's Deeper Than Rap. His third album to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, it solidified his trademark Maybach Music sound. His ability to craft an image was surpassed only by his commitment to songcraft. While detractors like 50 continued to quibble over Ross' questionable background, his growing discography of high-end trap accompanied by lush arrangements and R&B hooks became unimpeachable. Ultimately, Ross beat 50 — and patchworked his own credibility — by making superior art of artifice.

Ross downplays how long he stayed on the prison-guard job to this day (the website The Smoking Gun confirmed it was 18 months.) And 50, for his part, acknowledges his back-and-forth with Ross was always a losing battle. "The most difficult beef to have is when the person you're beefin' with is law enforcement," he said, taking jabs on a recent podcast interview. "When it gets hot, they're just gonna tell." But the biggest win, in hindsight, may have been how Ross' refusal to break character in the moment made us contend with the unfair ways we attribute street rap's gangsta lean to criminality rather than creativity. —Rodney Carmichael

Lana del Rey's backstory causes a fuss

By the time Lana del Rey's debut album Born to Die dropped in 2012, she had already become a lightning rod for critics to argue about the state of authenticity in music. Her retro, hyper-femme look and sex appeal, cribbed from Old Hollywood starlets and recent contemporaries like Amy Winehouse, seemed to eclipse coverage of her actual music. When her single "Video Games," was released on YouTube with a lo-fi video of a then-unsigned del Rey singing the song to her computer camera, it received instant virality and acclaim. Questions about the seemingly DIY start of her music career followed almost immediately.

Critics and armchair commentators quickly became obsessed with poking holes in the story. Lana del Rey, would you believe it, was a stage name — and she had released less successful music before, under her real name, Lizzy Grant. She was also blonde for a period before going brunette as Lana, a clear impossibility, as anyone knows. Her "gangsta Nancy Sinatra" brand — a descriptor bestowed by her label — seemed contradicted by a boarding school upbringing in upstate New York, a reality she did not obscure in interviews. "Who is the real Lizzy Grant/Lana Del Rey?" the highly ironic blog Hipster Runoff posed in an "exposé" at the time, a bombshell investigation that now seems extremely silly.

None of these concerns were lobbed with the same level of disdain at any of del Rey's pop peers at the time, like Lady Gaga, a once aspiring electroclash club artist named Stefanie Germanotta, or Katy Perry, whose debut album was a Christian pop record released under her real name, Katy Hudson. Not to mention a lineage of artists, from Bob Dylan to The White Stripes to Lou Reed, who blurred the lines of their real biographies and fanaticism to create drama or toy with journalists and the listening public.

I suspect that's partly because critics could not make sense of del Rey's slippage between the candied, commercial pop of the 2010s and the raw singer-songwriter streak in her music that's only become more pronounced as her career has continued, an ambiguity listeners are a lot more attuned to now. "Video Games" was beloved by Pitchfork, but the more bubblegum fare on Born to Die was famously hated. Maybe if she had committed to either lane — the scrappy, indie mythos of a group like The White Stripes, or the straight costuming of a Gaga — critics would have calmed down a bit. But even today, with del Rey widely recognized as a truly great, multi-Grammy-nominated songwriter, she's still able to confuse people about what's fake and what's real when it comes to her artistic identity. Moonlighting as a waitress at a Waffle House, marrying a swamp tour guide, spinning in-depth odes to how much she loves making dinner for her husband — these are the stories of a Lana del Rey song, but also just her life. Maybe she was one of the more authentic singers out there from the start. —Hazel Cills

A digital influencer and musician predicts our AI-generated future

In 2016, when scrolling through the Instagram account of musician and model Miquela Sousa, or as she's better known, Lil Miquela, I stared at a picture of her and tried to figure out if she was a real person. Parts of her image looked real; other aspects looked like a bad Photoshop retouching job, or just plain fake. Whatever it was, Lil Miquela's profile struggled to cross the uncanny valley. As I scoured the Instagram comments and the rest of her pictures, I found I was not alone. There were theories online and arguments that whatever she was, it was unethical.

At that time, with accessible and consumer-forward AI still a couple years away, her creators were able to keep her origins ambiguous. She was positioned as a mysterious, cool girl who made lo-fi, pop and R&B songs. She's attracted millions of followers, posting about being featured on Spotify's "Fresh Finds" playlist, casually posing with musicians like Diplo and Rico Nasty, and even attending the Grammys. Her social media accounts have also reflected what people expect of many musicians and influencers, from posts about her personal life to political stances.

In 2018, Lil Miquela's account officially revealed that she was created by the Los Angeles-based startup Brud (head-spinningly, it did so in the form of a notes app screenshot apology that a human artist might write). The increased prevalence of AI these days has resulted in less ambiguity — as platforms like Instagram and Spotify crack down on AI-generated profiles, both Lil Miquela's Instagram and Spotify profiles make it clear she's an AI persona.

At Lil Miquela's most popular, her fans' attitude was that of any influencer's hive: She was a muse and a fashion icon who lived an enviable life, albeit a fake one. Maybe she benefited from novelty: Now, with the internet flooded with AI-generated content, a digitally rendered person is easy to cast away and ignore. Back in 2016, her followers were quick to let the question of her humanity melt away and accept a fake influencer created by a tech company as the newest route to fame, a spark that ignited the AI-generated reality that consumes online culture today.

Lil Miquela still makes music and "lives" out an influencer's "life." But if you compare her avatar and sound, which hasn't been updated to match the realism of today's AI stars, it's hard not to feel a bit of nostalgia for her clearly fake, Sim-like form. —Dora Levite

Prince Williams/Getty Images / Getty Images North America Karrahbooo performs in 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

An argument over ghostwriting enforces a sexist history in hip-hop

Since the dawn of the MC, authenticity in hip-hop has been tied to authorship — not just the idea that a rapper writes his own raps but that he is the architect of the persona that comes with them. As such, ghostwriting has long been quibbled over as the cardinal sin. While somewhat innocuous in principle considering the wide parameters of songwriting and performance, there is a particular strain of allegations that is insidious: the work of female rappers being ascribed to the men in their orbits.

The battle of the Roxannes established a stage-direction blueprint in which the rapper of the song was a character separate from its author in various ways, and in subsequent years, many successful women rappers have faced allegations that their boyfriend or boss — which, in a few cases, was presumed to be the same person — was actually just using them as a mouthpiece, that their performance was not just a spectacle or exhibition but a kind of ruse.

A recent example of this, an exchange between the rapper Lil Yachty and his former signee Karrahbooo, epitomizes the way in which the idea of "fakeness" is leveraged by male rappers against their female contemporaries in an attempt to delegitimize them as artists. It isn't just an insinuation that they aren't "real" rappers, in the sense that their artistry isn't genuine, but that they aren't credible and are subordinate in their positioning, reinforcing the lie of a gender hierarchy in hip-hop. Amid a public dispute, Yachty just said the quiet part out loud, aiming to seize full ownership of Karrah's success, not just her pen but her image. "I've given you a career and time and time you just disrespect me," he claimed. "I wrote every f***ing verse you've done, I dressed you." A September reconciliation on Yachty's A Safe Place podcast was disrupted when he doubled down, bringing Karrah to tears as they went back and forth on who wrote what and when, debating his input versus her output. Proper attribution notwithstanding, Yachty was clearly missing the point: He was demanding outsized credit for her voice. —Sheldon Pearce

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