Dive into American political stories with the fall slate of NPR Network podcasts from the American Storytelling Collection

Politics has seeped into nearly every part of American life, especially with headlines continuing to flood our fragmented media landscape. As we approach the 2026 midterm elections, the American Storytelling Collection features six podcasts from across the NPR Network that look past the noise to the people, conflicts, and pivotal moments that have shaped American politics.

Politics may be a lot, but it serves as a reflection of our current decisions, our hopes, and our visions for the future — and that's worth talking about.

The Speaker , KQED

Nancy Pelosi's story is inseparable from the story of a nation grappling with polarization and the survival of democracy. This series follows her path to power and her impact on American politics over four decades, with exclusive, raw-access interviews, key historical moments, and conversations with other prominent political figures. In this five episode arc, learn about her incredible journey ahead of her retirement in January 2027.

Extremely American , Boise State Public Radio

To understand the nationwide battle over American theocracy, look no further than Moscow, Idaho. In Extremely American: Onward Christian Soldiers, host Heath Druzin and James Dawson investigate how one influential church's effort to claim this small community for Christ mirrors the broader, existential campaign to dismantle democracy across the country.

Scandalized , Boise State Public Radio

In Scandalized, political scientists Charlie Hunt and Jaci Kettler unpack a different scandal from American history as each episode follows the story, the scandalous details, and the motivations behind the act. They engage in conversations surrounding the importance of political science, the aftermath changes to American politics and insight into what on earth these politicians were thinking. Season 2 is out now with eight new episodes.

Swing State of the Union , WUWM

What issues are motivating Wisconsin voters this election season, and who has the power to do something about them? Season 3 heads to competitive and swing districts across the state, with each episode taking on a topic of state and national interest and examining which political offices can actually make change. Season 3 is out now with new episodes releasing every week.

A Whole Other Country , Marfa Public Radio

In the '90s, in an off-the-grid neighborhood in the mountains of Far West Texas, a wannabe vintner started his own Wild West nation. Reporter and host Zoe Kurland travels the long, bumpy roads of the Davis Mountains to hear from the neighbors and onlookers who watched the standoff unfold in real time, as the myth of the frontier crashed violently into reality. Named one of The Atlantic's 20 best podcasts of 2025, tune-in to all new episodes of A Whole Other Country.

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Landslide , WFAE and Nuance Tales

In the mid-1970s, the Republican Party seemed to be headed for self-destruction. Then came 1976, a razor-close, deeply personal battle for the nomination that remade the GOP as a conservative party and pulled the country sharply to the right. Hosted by award-winning journalist Ben Bradford, this is the story of the closest presidential primary race in American history and how it opened the partisan rifts that divide us today.

The American Storytelling Collection is available on the NPR App and Apple Podcasts .

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