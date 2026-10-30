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City lawmakers hold meeting on homelessness in Syracuse

WRVO | By Eric Reinhardt
Published October 30, 2026 at 5:12 AM EDT
Scott, a homeless man in Syracuse, expresses his frustrations during a meeting on homelessness at Syracuse City Hall.
City of Syracuse
/
Youtube screenshot
A homeless man named Scott addresses Syracuse Common Councilors during a meeting held Oct. 28, 2026 at Syracuse City Hall.

A committee of Syracuse Common Councilors held a meeting that sought input on dealing with homelessness in the community.

Syracuse Common Councilor Donna Moore explained why the hearing was called in the first place.

"I'm hearing concerns from residents and from businesses on a regular basis and so I wanted to call this meeting ... just to have some open accountability to the community ... about all the things that are in place and that are happening in the city," Moore said.

Several advocates explained the services they provide the area's homeless or unhoused.

Megan Stuart, executive director of the Housing and Homeless Coalition of Central New York told lawmakers that advocates providing services hasn't changed —- but the housing market has changed.

"There are folks who used to be able to afford efficiency, studios, one-bedroom apartments that cannot afford that anymore," she said.

Stewart says you can't find a $300 apartment in the Syracuse community.

She also emphasized: "When you look at solutions, you have to look at housing solutions as the primary way to solve this crisis."

As she concluded her remarks, Stewart noted, "You have a great group of folks here who are solutions oriented but we can't fix the housing market."

Lawmakers also heard from John Tumino, director of In My Father's Kitchen, along with representatives from ACR Health and Helio Health.

The committee also heard from a homeless man named Scott who said he's navigated all the systems in the city, and he's still homeless.

"I've been beaten. I've been robbed. I sleep in doorways where there's cameras, so if I am attacked, at least it'll be documented," he said.

Scott said he's been to warming centers where he's also been beaten and robbed and abused by staff members when he's complained about it.

He also noted that Syracuse Police are arresting homeless people for trespassing.

Scott went to tell lawmakers that he just feels forgotten.

"I sit in Columbus Circle and religious leaders and community politicians walk past me daily, and I speak with them and I'm honest with them. And it's like I'm blind to them," he said.

Tags
Regional NewsSyracuse Common CouncilhomelessnessCatholic Charitiesin my father's kitchenHelio HealthACR Health
Eric Reinhardt
Eric Reinhardt joined WRVO Public Media as a News Reporter and Producer in August 2026, bringing both broadcast and print experience to the role.
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