Control of the Onondaga County Legislature is up for grabs for the second year in a row

The Onondaga County Legislature has 10 Democrats and seven Republicans, the result of last year’s election that flipped control for the first time in nearly 50 years.

Grant Reeher, a political science professor at Syracuse University’s Maxwell School of Citizenship and Public Affairs, said it wasn’t the only blue wave that year.

"It did fit the broad trend all around the country, a very dramatic statement in that trend,” Reeher said. “So, it'll be interesting to see how the local elections fit with the national elections this time around, because now both of them are on the ballot."

Now, just one year later, the legislators will have to run again because of a change in the law that moves their elections from odd to even years.

Reeher said many voters are taking a closer look at Democrats this year, amid concerns about the war in Iran, tariffs, and rising prices.

But Onondaga County Legislature Minority Leader Brian May (R-District 1) said he hopes Onondaga County voters will pay attention to economic growth in our area, which he said is a priority for local Republicans.

"I think the number one thing is results that matter for tax payers, balanced budgets, great fiscal stewardship and a deep and sincere to commitment progress in Onondaga County," he said.

Nicole Watts (D- District 9), the chairwoman of the Onondaga County Legislature, said she’s proud of her party’s progress over the past year.

"I think we've done a fantastic job with the majority this year, and I'm so grateful for my colleagues and us working across the aisle, across the branches, to really make some exciting things happen this year,” Watts said. “I'm hopeful that the voters have seen that, and that we will continue moving forward with exciting things ahead."

According to the Board of Elections, all of the 17 seats on the legislature are contested this Election Day. All but one of them have a Republican and a Democrat on the ballot.

In District 16, Democrat Charles Garland chose not to run for reelection, and candidates from the Democrat and Working Families parties are facing off for that seat.

Reeher said he’s not surprised by the surge in interest from candidates.

"If you're a Democratic or you're running and you're a Democratic party operative or someone who's in a leadership position in the Democratic party, you're thinking, 'We didn't expect to win half those seats, and so maybe we'll get another unexpected win.' If you're a Republican, you're thinking, 'I better protect everything I can, and I better contest everything I can because you can't take anything for granted,’" he said.

Only three districts do not have incumbents running for another term.

In addition to Garland’s decision not to seek reelection, Democrat Mo Brown is running for New York State Assembly and Republican Richard McCarron is running for New York State Senate.

It's been a busy year for current lawmakers. Democrats took action upon taking control of the majority, including replacing four board members for the Onondaga County Industrial Development Agency, which approves major projects like Micron, and sparring with County Executive Ryan McMahon in a prolonged battle over term limit legislation that McMahon accidentally signed into law. A compromise was reached, and now voters will see two proposals regarding term limits on this year's ballot.

Watts said the Democrats are committed to seeing public dollars being spent for public good and transparency in government.

"It's definitely been a bit of a sprint to start off the new year with a new reality, with a new majority, new staff, and so many different things that we wanted to put in place this year, but we have worked hard together to continue to move the ball forward, and I think it's been a crazy, but beautiful and exciting year for the people of Onondaga County,” she said.

May said he thinks a Republican majority can help meet the moment in central New York and bring growth that he hopes will help everyone who lives here.

"When you have a development such as Micron coming in, what other business from around the world can and should be in Onondaga County? And I believe that historically, we've proven that we have the vision, we support the vision, we care about our residents. We care about the economic well-being of this community," he said.

The winners of this year’s legislature races will serve for four years, instead of the previous two-year terms.

Early voting runs through Sunday. Election Day is Tuesday.