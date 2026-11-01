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About 5,700 Central New Yorkers on unemployment will face delays as the state shuts down its system

WAER | By Holliday Moore
Published November 1, 2026 at 5:00 PM EST
A mockup of a New York Department of Labor check with the words John Q. Public, Eight-Hundred-Ninety-Six-Dollars and 00/100 cents. The amount is magnified to highlight the $869 unemployment checks will rise to on October 1.
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WAER
New Yorkers depending on unemployment insurance must file by 5pm Monday, Nov. 2, to beat a statewide system shutdown.

New York’s unemployment insurance system will go offline at 5 p.m. Monday for an upgrade of the more than 50-year-old platform, leaving new filers without access for nine to 12 days, the state Department of Labor said.

Claimants who file before the shutdown should not be affected, according to Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon.

“Customers will not be able to file unemployment insurance claims, certify for weekly benefits, or access or update account information during this upgrade period,” Reardon said.

People receiving benefits must still complete and record at least three work search activities each week unless they are exempt. The department will deny payments until claimants provide proof of work search, and a claim could close permanently if the issue goes unresolved.

The upgrade will not affect businesses that file electronic employee tax withholdings or quarterly payroll and unemployment tax reports, known as NYS-1 and NYS-45.

The department will notify claimants directly when online and phone services are restored.
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Holliday Moore
Moore arrives in Syracuse after working in the Phoenix, Arizona, market, where her extensive experience includes tenures as a Morning Edition reporter for KJZZ-FM, the local NPR affiliate; producing, anchoring and reporting for KTAR News Radio; and serving as a political and senior reporter for KNXV-TV.
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