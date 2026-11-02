© 2026 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

That extra 'fall back' hour of sleep may not be as restful as you think

WXXI News | By Beth Adams
Published November 2, 2026 at 5:00 AM EST
Stevanovic Igor/Bits and Splits - stock.adobe.com

Eastern Standard Time began on Sunday, when we set our clocks back one hour.

And even though the switch is often billed as "an extra hour of sleep," the time change can cause drowsiness as our internal clocks work to realign with our daily schedule.

That's why the New York state Department of Transportation and AAA are issuing reminders of the hazards of drowsy driving.

Sleepy drivers can actually lose consciousness for a few seconds, according to research from AAA's Foundation for Traffic Safety. They call these "micro sleeps."

"Having a really long blink, your eyes closing for even just a couple of seconds, you are driving your vehicle pretty much the distance of a football field with your eyes closed," said Valerie Puma, a spokesperson for AAA of Western and Central New York.

Fatigue was a factor in 3,371 police-reported crashes in New York state in 2025, according to preliminary data from the Institute for Traffic Safety and Management.

AAA's safety tips for drivers include: Eliminating cellphones and other distractions, leaving extra distance between your vehicle and the one in front of you, and to be watchful for pedestrians, cyclists, and wildlife, especially during the darker afternoon and evening hours.

"Don't underestimate the power of a power nap," Puma added. "I've done it several times on longer road trips, finding a safe place to just take an extra 15, 20 minutes to rest before you get back on the road."
Tags
New York Public News Network
Beth Adams
Beth Adams is the local host of All Things Considered for WXXI News. She joined WXXI as host of Morning Edition in 2012 after a more than two-decade radio career. She was the longtime host of the WHAM Morning News in Rochester. Her career also took her from radio stations in Elmira, New York, to Miami, Florida.
See stories by Beth Adams
Recent Stories
WRVO runs on listener support.
WRVO is now well into its second year without federal funding. Through it all, our mission has stayed the same: serving central and upstate New York with trusted journalism, vital local coverage, and the diverse programming that informs and connects our communities. Listeners like you are what keep journalists on the ground, asking the hard questions that matter to our region.

Stand with public media and make your gift today. You'll be supporting more than yourself. You'll be supporting everyone who depends on WRVO as a trusted resource and civic cornerstone in central and upstate New York.
Support WRVO now