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On a historic night for democratic socialists, Mamdani says midterms show power of working-class voters

NPR | By Juana Summers
Published November 3, 2026 at 11:48 PM EST
New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani speaks to media after his meeting with President Donald Trump, Monday, Sept. 21, 2026, in New York.
Adam Gray
/
AP
New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani speaks to media after his meeting with President Donald Trump, Monday, Sept. 21, 2026, in New York.

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Juana Summers
Juana Summers is a host of NPR's All Things Considered.
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