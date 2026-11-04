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Former Arkansas governor says Democrats' gains are 'more significant than ever anticipated'

NPR | By Scott Detrow
Published November 4, 2026 at 12:16 AM EST
Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson speaks in the Governor's Conference Room at the Arkansas state Capitol in Little Rock, Ark., Friday, Feb. 6, 2015.
Danny Johnston
/
AP
Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson speaks in the Governor's Conference Room at the Arkansas state Capitol in Little Rock, Ark., Friday, Feb. 6, 2015.

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Scott Detrow
Scott Detrow is a host of All Things Considered, as well as NPR’s daily news podcast Consider This.
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