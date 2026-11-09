Former Onondaga County Legislature chairman says local GOP has to regroup after election defeats

A former chairman of the Onondaga County Legislature says the local Republican party will have to regroup following its election defeats.

But, at the same time, Republican legislator Tim Burtis still believes the party had some great candidates on the ballot for this year's election. Burtis believes the local GOP got "swallowed up" in some federal and state campaigns this year.

"As far as what we need to do ... We need some change," Burtis said." We need some reorganization. We've got take a hard look at our party and see really where we're at here locally."

The election didn't turn into a campaign of each of the local GOP's individual candidates, he says. "We had great legislative candidates running," he contends.

He found it especially puzzling how Brian May, the minority leader of the Onondaga County Legislature, could lose his election to Democrat Justin Neal.

"In a world where the great Brian May, legislator out of Lysander, loses ... he has more experience, more knowledge than anybody in this caucus, in my opinion, and the fact that he could possibly lose, given his district also -- is unbelievable to me," Burtis said.

Burtis also noted, "Elections matter, and elections have consequences, and how people vote ... the leaders that they vote for are important and I think that's been lost here somewhat."

Burtis represents the third district, which covers the town of Cicero.

Before joining the legislature in 2015, Burtis served as town board member and deputy supervisor in the town of Cicero, per his biography on the legislature's website. His colleagues chose him to serve as chairman between 2024 and 2025.

He currently serves as a member of the Ways & Means Committee and the Health & Human Services Committee, and he sits on the boards of the county's Community Development Block Grant program and the Onondaga County Housing Initiative Program (O-CHIP), his biography said.

When asked what advice he would give future GOP candidates in Onondaga County, the long-time public servant says it's a matter of personal touch and you've got to be involved in the community.

"You have to be connecting with people, so I guess that would be the main point that I would stress," Burtis said. "You have to connect with people on a personal level and they have to know who you are and that's a year-round thing."

Onondaga County Legislature Chairwoman Nicole Watts declared that Democrats had secured a supermajority after Election Day voting. She made the announcement at the Democratic election night watch party while addressing a crowd that was celebrating a night of Democratic candidate victories both locally and nationwide.

After Election Day, Democrats hold a 13-3 advantage in the legislature. One race is still too close to call. Absentee and mail-in ballots will be opened at the county Board of Elections office on Tuesday.

