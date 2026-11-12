Phillips expands lead over Lemondes in Assembly race; final Onondaga County Legislature race decided

Democratic challenger Ian Phillips is expanding his lead over the Republican incumbent John Lemondes in the race for the 126th Assembly District seat, which represents portions of both Onondaga and Cayuga counties.

"In Onondaga, he added another 112 votes to his lead but I believe in Cayuga, he added 40 votes [through] the absentees," said Dustin Czarny, Onondaga County Democratic elections commissioner.

And the final undecided race in the Onondaga County Legislature is ready for certification, Czarny added.

Democratic challenger Jessica Dapson now leads the Republican incumbent Cody Kelly by more than 100 votes, meaning that race will not require a hand count of votes.

"And in that race, Jessica Dapson leads by 105 votes, which is outside of the .5 percent threshold [for a hand count], which would've been around 58 votes," Czarny said.

Both were vying for the 14th District seat, which represents the eastern portion of the town of Clay.

Czarny said the Board of Elections completed its work on the vote-by-mail ballots, which were due on Tuesday. It is now focused on affidavit ballots, which total 3,000 county wide. Those ballots take a little longer because it involves research, Czarny added.

On the Phillips-Lemondes race for the Assembly 126th district seat, Czarny said the Board of Elections is now working on the affidavits, which will take a little bit longer and probably won't have it done until Thursday. The BOE plans updates on what the affidavit vote counts are every day at 5 p.m. on its website, onvote.net

The Board of Elections has completed the affidavit work for the race involving the 14th District seat on the Onondaga County Legislature between Kelly and Dapson.

"There's no hand count there. She's going to be declared the winner when we certify later next week," he said.

The Dapson victory means Democrats will have a 14-3 supermajority in the Onondaga County Legislature.

