Transportation advocates, elected officials, and community leaders are calling on Gov. Kathy Hochul and legislative leaders to increase state funding for upstate public transit systems.

State Sen. Jeremy Cooney, who chairs the Senate's transportation committee, is among them. Speaking at a news conference Monday, he said that when services are disrupted, it affects the users who rely on it.

"Public transportation in New York is not a luxury," Cooney said. "It is a necessity that connects people to essential services like medical appointments, to work, to school, to childcare, to so much more. It's also a bridge to economic opportunities and economic mobility."

The Rochester area is currently preparing for the latest disruption to transit service.

RTS announced earlier this month that it was shutting down its On Demand service next year to help bridge a budget gap. The transit service faces a $30 million structural deficit that officials have said is fueled by costs that are growing faster than revenue.

The On Demand service launched in 2021 as part of a major overhaul of RTS routes. It used smaller buses and vans and was intended as a flexible way to fill gaps created by the elimination of some suburban routes. It serviced part of the city, Brockport, Greece, Irondequoit, Webster, Pittsford, and Henrietta.

The announcement was met with several statements expressing disappointment with the service's termination while also calling on the state to provide RTS with more funding.

Ahead of Monday's news conference, Reconnect Rochester's co-executive directors, Cody Donahue and Mary Staropoli, drafted a letter to state officials calling on them to enact a New York Transit Association proposal that calls for:



An immediate 30% increase in operating aid for the 2027-28 fiscal year with a total increase of 60% over the next three years.

Establishing a dedicated revenue source for upstate transit systems, which currently rely heavily on flat or declining fuel taxes.

An increase in capital funding by $220 million a year for five years. That money would be used to replace aging buses and modernize transit infrastructure.

A bipartisan group of elected officials from Rochester and Monroe County towns has signed on to the letter, as have a smattering of labor, business, university, nonprofit, and community organization leaders. As of Monday morning, 85 of them had signed.

Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce CEO Bob Duffy framed transit funding as an economic development and workforce issue. For example, 52% of the employees at the Amazon facility in Gates take the bus there, he said.

"Our 1,300 members of the Chamber of Commerce fully support a fully funded public transportation system," Duffy said during the news conference. "We need RTS, and RTS has been a huge asset in this community for my entire life. We need to fund them."