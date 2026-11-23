A recently released consultant’s report on housing in Madison County finds that county is facing both challenges and opportunities in the coming years.

The challenges, according to planning and consulting firm CZB, include helping renters find affordable, quality housing. The 96-page study says the opportunities include leveraging private sector investment in parts of the county that have stronger housing markets, including communities such as Cazenovia and Hamilton.

Eric Faisst is the Madison County Public Health Director, and he’s been involved in putting together the housing study.

He noted that one of the challenges facing the county revolves around rental housing, and finding ways to keep those properties maintained.

“I’ve heard stories through this project that there’s individuals that rent a property, their rent’s really low, but anything goes wrong, they may not get it fixed right away,” said Faisst. “And then I’ve heard landlords say, ‘Well, we can’t, we’re not investing the money because we’re not getting it back in rents.’”

Eric Ameigh is the consultant with CZB who put together the new housing report and he said that even with an expected influx of more residents due to the Micron project in the Syracuse area and the planned expansion at Chobani yogurt in Rome, Madison County should be able to provide housing for workers who may be moving to the area.

“The regional population of Central New York is currently declining, and so the numbers in terms of what the housing demand might be probably can be accommodated within the existing system and within the existing supply and whatever supply would be added under normal circumstances, is how we see it,” Ameigh said.

Ameigh said that another factor that may free up some housing stock for potential homeowners in Madison County is that in the next several years, it’s likely that a number of baby boomer homeowners will be interested in moving out of their homes to alternative living situations such as rentals.

While that demographic shift in homeowners may help free up existing houses for prospective homebuyers in Madison County, Ameigh said new construction of houses may prove to be a bigger challenge.

In terms of building single-family or other types of houses, Ameigh noted that “the costs right now are extremely high, and the costs of new construction have outstripped the market’s ability and willingness to pay.”

Because of that challenge, Ameigh said that Madison County and other communities facing similar issues will need to get creative to find ways that construction of new homes as well as rehabilitation of older houses can be financed.