Arts and Culture

Syracuse Fashion Week celebrates the style and fashion of central New York.

WRVO | By Ava Pukatch
Published April 20, 2023 at 6:10 AM EDT
Black and White Men's Edition Fashion Week Flyer - 1
Dennis Fernando
/
Syracuse Fashion Week

Syracuse Fashion Week is back with 22 designers and more than 180 models participating. The semi annual event celebrates the style and fashion of central New York.

This year Syracuse Fashion Week features three shows. "Local Love" is focused on local designers and local boutiques. "The Underground Show", Executive Director Lisa Butler said is edgy and sexy with body painted models and lingerie. She calls it a theatrical experience at the intersection of fashion and costume.

"We're doing a circus theme this year," Butler said. "We always try to have some kind of an interesting creative theme. Our theme this year is Cirque de Couture."

The final show is a gala happening at Mohegan Manor and features formal wear, bridal wear, menswear and custom couture. Butler describes the fashion scene of central New York as eclectic.

"One of the main components that several of the designers are working on this year is upcycling, which is extremely popular right now because we all know that fashion is a great polluter," Butler said.

Ticket sales for the shows raise money for the Food Bank of Central New York.

"Food and fashion seemed to go hand in hand with our charitable arm of what we try to do," Butler said. "We talk about the food bank and the work that they do at each show. We do a little runway collection and then we make a donation when it's all over."

Syracuse Fashion Week has raised more than $20,000 for the food bank since 2014.

Syracuse Fashion Week runs Thursday through Saturday.

  • Thursday, April 20: Local Love — Marriott Downtown Syracuse at 7:30 p.m. Tickets $50.
  • Friday, April 21: Underground Show — Sharkey's Bar and Restaurant in the downstairs event room at 8 p.m. Tickets $40.
  • Saturday, April 22: SFW Gala — Mohegan Manor at 8 p.m. Tickets are $45.

To learn more or purchase tickets, click here.

Ava Pukatch
Ava Pukatch joined the WRVO news team in September 2022. She previously reported for WCHL in Chapel Hill, NC and earned a degree in Journalism and Media from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. At UNC, Ava was a Stembler Scholar and a reporter and producer for the award-winning UNC Hussman broadcast Carolina Connection. In her free time, Ava enjoys theatre, coffee and cheering on Tar Heel sports. Find her on Twitter @apukatch.
