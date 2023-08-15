© 2023 WRVO Public Media
Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Business

State aims to create shovel-ready sites for things like Micron spinoff companies

WRVO | By Ava Pukatch
Published August 15, 2023 at 5:15 PM EDT
Governor Kathy Hochul speaks during an economic announcement at SUNY Polytechnic Institute in Marcy on Tuesday August 15, 2023.
Mike Groll
/
Office of the Governor
Governor Kathy Hochul speaks during an economic announcement at SUNY Polytechnic Institute in Marcy on Tuesday August 15, 2023.

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced nearly $40 million in grants across the state for the Focused Attraction of Shovel-Ready Tracts New York (FAST NY). The Mohawk Valley is seeing $14 million of that funding to create a semiconductor supply-chain campus to complement the region's Wolfspeed fab and Micron in Clay.

The governor quoted the 1989 film "Field of Dreams" saying "if you build it, they will come" — applying that mantra to cultivating development in Upstate New York.

"Seven new sites will be funded to get them ready around the state," Hochul said. "Someday they will house the emerging industries of the future and I'm talking about renewable science and life sciences agribusinesses as well as high tech."

The funding aims to increase site attractiveness to large employers and high-tech manufacturing companies.

"Embrace the swagger of upstate New York because you have reason to boast, to be proud," Hochul said speaking of the investments made by Wolfspeed and Micron.

Hochul said laying that groundwork now will help attract new industries to the state and help fuel the local economies for generations to come.

"Employers want to know that the permits are in place, the infrastructure is right, and work can begin almost immediately because time is money," Hochul said. "That is exactly what we're doing here. We want to position ourselves for the jobs of the future and create generational wealth based on people who stay here, not leave as has happened for so long."

The Onondaga County Industrial Development Agency received $325,000 to develop what Hochul's office is calling "White Pine South" — aimed at creating a supply chain campus with warehouses, manufacturing plants and research and development centers supporting Micron.

Tags
Business Regional NewsNY state newsNYSPREMicronMohawk Valley EdgeOnondaga County Industrial Development AgencyKathy Hochul
Ava Pukatch
Ava Pukatch joined the WRVO news team in September 2022. She previously reported for WCHL in Chapel Hill, NC and earned a degree in Journalism and Media from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. At UNC, Ava was a Stembler Scholar and a reporter and producer for the award-winning UNC Hussman broadcast Carolina Connection. In her free time, Ava enjoys theatre, coffee and cheering on Tar Heel sports. Find her on Twitter @apukatch.
See stories by Ava Pukatch