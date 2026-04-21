Central New York 2026 Election Voting Information
Looking for registration deadlines, early voting dates, or how to vote by mail? See the WRVO 2026 Voting Guide.
To see the candidates on the ballot for the central New York region, please select a county below. Candidates who are running unopposed are not listed.
Congress – 22nd District
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John MannionIncumbent
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Kailee Buller
Congress – 24th District
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Claudia TenneyIncumbent
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Alissa Ellman
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Ken Estes
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Tony Macula
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Todd Sloan
State Senate – 48th District
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Rachel MayIncumbent
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Richard McCarron
State Assembly – 126th District
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John Lemondes Jr.Incumbent
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Ian Phillips
Cayuga County Court Judge
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Ben Susman
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Christopher T. Valdina
Congress – 19th District
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Josh RileyIncumbent
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Peter Oberacker
Congress – 22nd District
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John MannionIncumbent
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Kailee Buller
State Senate – 52nd District
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Lea WebbIncumbent
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Mike Bolles
Congress – 22nd District
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John MannionIncumbent
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Kailee Buller
State Senate – 53rd District
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Joseph GriffoIncumbent
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Mandi Drake
State Assembly – 121st District
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Joe AngelinoIncumbent
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Vicki Davis
State Assembly – 122nd District
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Brian MillerIncumbent
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Ihor Semko
State Assembly – 127th District
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Albert Stirpe, Jr.Incumbent
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Timothy R. Kelly
Congress – 22nd District
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John MannionIncumbent
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Kailee Buller
State Senate – 48th District
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Rachel MayIncumbent
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Richard McCarron
State Senate – 50th District
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Christopher RyanIncumbent
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James Corl
State Assembly – 126th District
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John Lemondes Jr.Incumbent
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Ian Phillips
State Assembly – 127th District
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Albert Stirpe, Jr.Incumbent
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Timothy R. Kelly
State Assembly – 128th District
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Pamela HunterIncumbent
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Patrick Becher
Onondaga County Sheriff
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Toby ShelleyIncumbent
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RJ Lenhart
Onondaga County Court Judge (Vote for 1)
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Jeffrey G. Leibo
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Matthew J. DoranIncumbent
County Legislator – 1st District
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Justin K. Neal
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Brian F. MayIncumbent
County Legislator – 2nd District
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Matt Jones
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Kevin J. MeakerIncumbent
County Legislator – 3rd District
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Graeme Spicer
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Timothy T. BurtisIncumbent
County Legislator – 4th District
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Jeremiah W. ThompsonIncumbent
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Leslie J. English
County Legislator – 5th District
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Ellen BlockIncumbent
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Daniel A. Ciciarelli
County Legislator – 6th District
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Gregg EriksenIncumbent
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Chad A. Clark
County Legislator – 7th District
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Dan RomeoIncumbent
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Daniel J. Bailey
County Legislator – 8th District
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Chad RyanIncumbent
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Brandon Camperlino
County Legislator – 9th District
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Nicole WattsIncumbent
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Rebecca C.S. Varga
County Legislator – 10th District
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Elaine DentonIncumbent
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Edmond J. Theobald
County Legislator – 11th District
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Jessica Hackett
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Geneanne Keegan-Smith
County Legislator – 12th District
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Neil J. Smith
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David H. KnappIncumbent
County Legislator – 13th District
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Blake Carter
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Kenneth L. Bush Jr.Incumbent
County Legislator – 14th District
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Jessica Dapson
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Cody M. KellyIncumbent
County Legislator – 15th District
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Jo Bennett
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Woodruff L. Carroll
County Legislator – 16th District
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Nyatwa Bullock
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Charlene Tarver
County Legislator – 17th District
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Nodesia R. HernandezIncumbent
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Laura B. Lavine
City of Syracuse Councilor-at-Large (To Fill Vacancy)
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Helen HudsonIncumbent
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Raymond J. Dague
Congress – 24th District
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Claudia TenneyIncumbent
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Alissa Ellman
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Ken Estes
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Tony Macula
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Todd Sloan
State Senate – 50th District
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Christopher RyanIncumbent
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James Corl
State Supreme Court Justice – 5th District (Vote for 1)
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Joseph Zavaglia
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Michael J. Manfredi
County Legislator – 3rd District
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Glen Stratton
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Edward GilsonIncumbent
County Legislator – 4th District
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Bailey Lovenguth
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Patricia HolstIncumbent
County Legislator – 5th District
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James J. Jackson
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Roy ReehillIncumbent
County Legislator – 6th District
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Brenda Chapman
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John MartinoIncumbent
County Legislator – 7th District
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Courtney Yawman
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Frank C. BombardoIncumbent
County Legislator – 9th District
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Randy Wilkinson
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Kenneth Sherman
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Mike Clark
County Legislator – 12th District
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Christine Vaverchak Vestigo
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Richard KlineIncumbent
County Legislator – 16th District
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Christine NovakIncumbent
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Jay Scanlon
County Legislator – 17th District
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Dorothy CaldwellIncumbent
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Charles Burger
County Legislator – 18th District
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Tod Simons
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Robert WilmottIncumbent
County Legislator – 19th District
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Marie SchadtIncumbent
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Gregory A. Clark
County Legislator – 20th District
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Colette Madonna Badger
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Paul ConnollyIncumbent
County Legislator – 22nd District
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Jason ArduiniIncumbent
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Daniel Shue
County Legislator – 23rd District
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Todd Sawyer
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Michael SolowyIncumbent
County Legislator – 24th District
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Gena BartlettIncumbent
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Jason Spaulding
County Legislator – 25th District
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Ryan TaylorIncumbent
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Ethan Parkhurst