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Central New York 2026 Election Voting Information

Looking for registration deadlines, early voting dates, or how to vote by mail? See the WRVO 2026 Voting Guide.

To see the candidates on the ballot for the central New York region, please select a county below. Candidates who are running unopposed are not listed.

Congress – 22nd District

  • John Mannion DemocraticWorking Families
    Incumbent
  • Kailee Buller RepublicanConservative

Congress – 24th District

  • Claudia Tenney RepublicanConservative
    Incumbent
  • Alissa Ellman DemocraticWorking Families
  • Ken Estes Independent
  • Tony Macula Independent
  • Todd Sloan Independent

State Senate – 48th District

  • Rachel May DemocraticWorking Families
    Incumbent
  • Richard McCarron RepublicanConservative

State Assembly – 126th District

  • John Lemondes Jr. RepublicanConservative
    Incumbent
  • Ian Phillips DemocraticWorking Families

Cayuga County Court Judge

  • Ben Susman DemocraticWorking Families
  • Christopher T. Valdina RepublicanConservative

Congress – 19th District

  • Josh Riley DemocraticWorking Families
    Incumbent
  • Peter Oberacker RepublicanConservative

Congress – 22nd District

  • John Mannion DemocraticWorking Families
    Incumbent
  • Kailee Buller RepublicanConservative

State Senate – 52nd District

  • Lea Webb DemocraticWorking Families
    Incumbent
  • Mike Bolles RepublicanConservative

Congress – 22nd District

  • John Mannion DemocraticWorking Families
    Incumbent
  • Kailee Buller RepublicanConservative

State Senate – 53rd District

  • Joseph Griffo RepublicanConservative
    Incumbent
  • Mandi Drake DemocraticWorking Families

State Assembly – 121st District

  • Joe Angelino RepublicanConservative
    Incumbent
  • Vicki Davis Democratic

State Assembly – 122nd District

  • Brian Miller RepublicanConservative
    Incumbent
  • Ihor Semko DemocraticWorking Families

State Assembly – 127th District

  • Albert Stirpe, Jr. DemocraticWorking Families
    Incumbent
  • Timothy R. Kelly RepublicanConservative

Congress – 22nd District

  • John Mannion DemocraticWorking Families
    Incumbent
  • Kailee Buller RepublicanConservative

State Senate – 48th District

  • Rachel May DemocraticWorking Families
    Incumbent
  • Richard McCarron RepublicanConservative

State Senate – 50th District

  • Christopher Ryan DemocraticWorking Families
    Incumbent
  • James Corl RepublicanConservative

State Assembly – 126th District

  • John Lemondes Jr. RepublicanConservative
    Incumbent
  • Ian Phillips DemocraticWorking Families

State Assembly – 127th District

  • Albert Stirpe, Jr. DemocraticWorking Families
    Incumbent
  • Timothy R. Kelly RepublicanConservative

State Assembly – 128th District

  • Pamela Hunter DemocraticWorking Families
    Incumbent
  • Patrick Becher RepublicanConservative

Onondaga County Sheriff

  • Toby Shelley Democratic
    Incumbent
  • RJ Lenhart RepublicanConservative

Onondaga County Court Judge (Vote for 1)

  • Jeffrey G. Leibo DemocraticWorking Families
  • Matthew J. Doran RepublicanConservative
    Incumbent

County Legislator – 1st District

  • Justin K. Neal DemocraticWorking Families
  • Brian F. May RepublicanConservative
    Incumbent

County Legislator – 2nd District

  • Matt Jones Democratic
  • Kevin J. Meaker RepublicanConservative
    Incumbent

County Legislator – 3rd District

  • Graeme Spicer Democratic
  • Timothy T. Burtis RepublicanConservative
    Incumbent

County Legislator – 4th District

  • Jeremiah W. Thompson DemocraticWorking Families
    Incumbent
  • Leslie J. English RepublicanConservative

County Legislator – 5th District

  • Ellen Block DemocraticWorking Families
    Incumbent
  • Daniel A. Ciciarelli Republican

County Legislator – 6th District

  • Gregg Eriksen DemocraticWorking Families
    Incumbent
  • Chad A. Clark RepublicanConservative

County Legislator – 7th District

  • Dan Romeo Democratic
    Incumbent
  • Daniel J. Bailey Republican

County Legislator – 8th District

  • Chad Ryan DemocraticWorking Families
    Incumbent
  • Brandon Camperlino Republican

County Legislator – 9th District

  • Nicole Watts DemocraticWorking Families
    Incumbent
  • Rebecca C.S. Varga RepublicanConservative

County Legislator – 10th District

  • Elaine Denton DemocraticWorking Families
    Incumbent
  • Edmond J. Theobald RepublicanConservative

County Legislator – 11th District

  • Jessica Hackett Democratic
  • Geneanne Keegan-Smith RepublicanConservative

County Legislator – 12th District

  • Neil J. Smith Democratic
  • David H. Knapp RepublicanConservative
    Incumbent

County Legislator – 13th District

  • Blake Carter DemocraticWorking Families
  • Kenneth L. Bush Jr. RepublicanConservative
    Incumbent

County Legislator – 14th District

  • Jessica Dapson DemocraticWorking Families
  • Cody M. Kelly RepublicanConservative
    Incumbent

County Legislator – 15th District

  • Jo Bennett DemocraticWorking Families
  • Woodruff L. Carroll RepublicanConservative

County Legislator – 16th District

  • Nyatwa Bullock Democratic
  • Charlene Tarver Working Families

County Legislator – 17th District

  • Nodesia R. Hernandez DemocraticWorking Families
    Incumbent
  • Laura B. Lavine Republican

City of Syracuse Councilor-at-Large (To Fill Vacancy)

  • Helen Hudson Democratic
    Incumbent
  • Raymond J. Dague Republican

Congress – 24th District

  • Claudia Tenney RepublicanConservative
    Incumbent
  • Alissa Ellman DemocraticWorking Families
  • Ken Estes Independent
  • Tony Macula Independent
  • Todd Sloan Independent

State Senate – 50th District

  • Christopher Ryan DemocraticWorking Families
    Incumbent
  • James Corl RepublicanConservative

State Supreme Court Justice – 5th District (Vote for 1)

  • Joseph Zavaglia DemocraticWorking Families
  • Michael J. Manfredi RepublicanConservative

County Legislator – 3rd District

  • Glen Stratton Democratic
  • Edward Gilson RepublicanConservative
    Incumbent

County Legislator – 4th District

  • Bailey Lovenguth Democratic
  • Patricia Holst Republican
    Incumbent

County Legislator – 5th District

  • James J. Jackson Democratic
  • Roy Reehill RepublicanConservative
    Incumbent

County Legislator – 6th District

  • Brenda Chapman Democratic
  • John Martino Republican
    Incumbent

County Legislator – 7th District

  • Courtney Yawman Democratic
  • Frank C. Bombardo Republican
    Incumbent

County Legislator – 9th District

  • Randy Wilkinson Democratic
  • Kenneth Sherman RepublicanConservative
  • Mike Clark Integrity

County Legislator – 12th District

  • Christine Vaverchak Vestigo Democratic
  • Richard Kline Republican
    Incumbent

County Legislator – 16th District

  • Christine Novak Democratic
    Incumbent
  • Jay Scanlon RepublicanConservative

County Legislator – 17th District

  • Dorothy Caldwell Democratic
    Incumbent
  • Charles Burger Republican

County Legislator – 18th District

  • Tod Simons Democratic
  • Robert Wilmott Republican
    Incumbent

County Legislator – 19th District

  • Marie Schadt Democratic
    Incumbent
  • Gregory A. Clark RepublicanConservative

County Legislator – 20th District

  • Colette Madonna Badger Democratic
  • Paul Connolly RepublicanConservative
    Incumbent

County Legislator – 22nd District

  • Jason Arduini Democratic
    Incumbent
  • Daniel Shue RepublicanConservative

County Legislator – 23rd District

  • Todd Sawyer Democratic
  • Michael Solowy RepublicanConservative
    Incumbent

County Legislator – 24th District

  • Gena Bartlett Democratic
    Incumbent
  • Jason Spaulding RepublicanConservative

County Legislator – 25th District

  • Ryan Taylor Democratic
    Incumbent
  • Ethan Parkhurst RepublicanConservative