21st Annual History Center Telethon presented by Bank of Utica

Join Oneida County History Center for its 21st annual telethon presented by Bank of Utica! Watch the live event on WUTR-TV or CNYHomepage.com on Wednesday, May 20, 2026, from 5:00- 8:00 p.m. Call 315-735-3642 to pledge your support. Join, renew, or donate to help preserve local history.

The evening celebrates local history and the community partnerships that make it possible to implement the History Center's mission and is hosted by longtime emcee Joe Kelly and History Center Executive Director Rebecca McLain. Sentinel Media Company’s Morgan Mielnicki will host the star board, and special guests from the community will appear throughout the event. The 2026 goal is to raise $50,000 to support the organization’s mission to preserve and share central New York history for present and future generations.