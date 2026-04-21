'9 to 5' (1980) Saturday Matinee
'9 to 5' (1980) Saturday Matinee
The Smith celebrates the life and legacy of Dolly Parton with this comedy classic!
In the 1980 workplace comedy "9 to 5," newly divorced novice Judy Bernly (Jane Fonda), passed-over supervisor Violet Newstead (Lily Tomlin), and falsely maligned secretary Doralee Rhodes (Dolly Parton) join forces to overthrow their tyrannical, bigoted boss.
Movies at The Smith aren't just a film screening, they are an event! We love costumes, and encourage you to dress up to honor Dolly if so inclined. Remember to stop by Concessions in our beautiful lobby to purchase your fresh, delicious popcorn, and be sure to catch the vintage cartoon short screening before our feature film!
Movie Rating: Rated PG
Running Time: 1 hour, 49 minutes
The Smith Opera House
Adults/Seniors $12.93, Students/Youth $8.95
03:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
The Smith Opera House
315-781-5483
boxoffice@thesmith.org
The Smith Opera House
82 Seneca StreetGeneva, New York 14456
(315) 781-5483
boxoffice@thesmith.org