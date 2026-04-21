'9 to 5' (1980) Sunday Matinee

The Smith celebrates the life and legacy of Dolly Parton with this comedy classic!

In the 1980 workplace comedy "9 to 5," newly divorced novice Judy Bernly (Jane Fonda), passed-over supervisor Violet Newstead (Lily Tomlin), and falsely maligned secretary Doralee Rhodes (Dolly Parton) join forces to overthrow their tyrannical, bigoted boss.

Movies at The Smith aren't just a film screening, they are an event! We love costumes, and encourage you to dress up to honor Dolly if so inclined. Remember to stop by Concessions in our beautiful lobby to purchase your fresh, delicious popcorn, and be sure to catch the vintage cartoon short screening before our feature film!

Movie Rating: Rated PG

Running Time: 1 hour, 49 minutes

