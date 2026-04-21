A Fish Called Wanda (1988) Evening Show

After pulling off a diamond heist in London, a gang of thieves turns on one another to get the loot.

British gangster George Thomason (Tom Georgeson) and his hapless aide, Ken Pile (Michael Palin), draft a pair of arrogant Americans, grifter Wanda Gerschwitz (Jamie Lee Curtis) and weapons expert Otto West (Kevin Kline), for a massive diamond heist. When the job goes badly, Wanda attempts to seduce George’s stuffy lawyer, Archie Leach (John Cleese), to find out where George hid the diamonds. Meanwhile, Ken repeatedly attempts to kill an elderly woman (Patricia Hayes) who witnessed the robbery.

Movies at The Smith aren't just a film screening; they are an event! We encourage costumes: dress up like one of your favorite characters or come as you are! Special themed cocktails will be available at the bar. Remember to stop by Concessions in our beautiful lobby to purchase your fresh, delicious popcorn, and be sure to catch the vintage cartoon short screening before our feature film!

Movie Rating: Rated R

Running Time: 1 hour, 47 minutes