A Mindful Brunch with Gentle Yoga

This isn’t just brunch — it’s an invitation to slow down, tune in, and experience dining in a new way. This mindful eating experience blends culinary artistry with intentional mindfulness, creating space to connect more deeply with your food, your senses, and the present moment.

Gentle Yoga Practice: Designed to help you arrive fully by slowing the body and quieting the mind before dining. No prior experience is necessary, but participants must be able to get up and down from the mat.

Four-Course Brunch: A meal focused on engaging all senses, featuring a few minutes of guided silence — free of conversation and distractions — to practice intentional savoring.

Come slow down, savor, and be mindfully well.

RSVP: Email events@crazydaisiesflowers.com.

