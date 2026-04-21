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A Mindful Brunch with Gentle Yoga

A Mindful Brunch with Gentle Yoga

This isn’t just brunch — it’s an invitation to slow down, tune in, and experience dining in a new way. This mindful eating experience blends culinary artistry with intentional mindfulness, creating space to connect more deeply with your food, your senses, and the present moment.

Gentle Yoga Practice: Designed to help you arrive fully by slowing the body and quieting the mind before dining. No prior experience is necessary, but participants must be able to get up and down from the mat.

Four-Course Brunch: A meal focused on engaging all senses, featuring a few minutes of guided silence — free of conversation and distractions — to practice intentional savoring.

Come slow down, savor, and be mindfully well.

RSVP: Email events@crazydaisiesflowers.com.

Crazy Daisies Flowers & Garden Cafe
$85.00
09:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sun, 4 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Your Mindful Health Coach
9048604034
yourmindfulhealthcoach@gmail.com
https://yourmindfulhealthcoach.com/
Crazy Daisies Flowers & Garden Cafe
4693 Kasson Rd
Syracuse, New York 13219
(315) 498-5525
events@crazydaisiesflowers.com
https://crazydaisiesflowers.com/