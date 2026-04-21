All About Bats

Friday, July 24, 8 p.m.

Saturday, July 25, 8 p.m.

Bats do many incredible tasks in their ecosystems, from eating thousands of insects to pollinating flowers and dispersing seeds. Join Naturalist Jim D’Angelo for a fascinating look at the lives of bats to discover the truth surrounding many common myths and the difficulties bats face. We will also discuss how you can help these beneficial creatures of the night. After the indoor presentation, we will take a short walk to watch bats feeding on insects over the fields. A special bat detector instrument will allow us to hear their echolocation calls as well.

