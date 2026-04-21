“All Folked Up” Concert to Support Addiction Recovery

Central New York fan favorites Loren and LJ Barrigar, The Cadleys, and Donna Colton will perform in "All Folked Up," a benefit concert at May Memorial Unitarian Universalist Society in Syracuse on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026. All proceeds will help fund treatment for substance use disorder for local adults through Ready2RecoverCNY.

"This is a terrific opportunity to enjoy a world-class concert by Syracuse Area Music Award artists and Hall of Fame inductees," explains Ready2RecoverCNY Co-Executive Director Ed Gabriel, "while helping to battle addiction in our backyard."

Ticket & Event Details

Date & Location: Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026, at May Memorial Unitarian Universalist Society, Syracuse

Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026, at May Memorial Unitarian Universalist Society, Syracuse Advance Tickets: $25, available online via Eventbrite or the Ready2RecoverCNY Concert Page

$25, available online via Eventbrite or the Ready2RecoverCNY Concert Page Door Price: $30 at the door

$30 at the door Donations: Direct contributions can be made at the Ready2RecoverCNY Website or on their Facebook Page

Featured Performers

Loren and LJ Barrigar: Loren made his performance debut on Nashville's Grand Ole Opry stage at age 6. He has since toured internationally with the International Guitar Duo and opened for guitar legend Tommy Emmanuel. Joined by his son, LJ, the duo brings some of the finest guitar music to Central New York.

Loren made his performance debut on Nashville's Grand Ole Opry stage at age 6. He has since toured internationally with the International Guitar Duo and opened for guitar legend Tommy Emmanuel. Joined by his son, LJ, the duo brings some of the finest guitar music to Central New York. The Cadleys: Bringing a powerful blend of traditional bluegrass, "new acoustic," and original songwriting. John Cadley's original song "Time" reached #1 on the bluegrass charts for three months and was performed on the Grand Ole Opry by Lou Reid, Vince Gill, and Ricky Skaggs.

Bringing a powerful blend of traditional bluegrass, "new acoustic," and original songwriting. John Cadley's original song "Time" reached #1 on the bluegrass charts for three months and was performed on the Grand Ole Opry by Lou Reid, Vince Gill, and Ricky Skaggs. Donna Colton: Inducted into the Syracuse Area Music Awards Hall of Fame in 2009, Colton’s soulful vocals have graced stages from The Bitter End in New York City to the Bluebird Cafe in Nashville. She will be joined by her husband and bandmate, Sam Patterelli (a.k.a. Sam Troublemaker), delivering an acoustic blend of "Broken Folk and Twang Rock."

About Ready2RecoverCNY: Ready2RecoverCNY is a local nonprofit that assists Central New York adults who need long-term substance use disorder treatment but lack the insurance or financial resources to afford it. To date, the organization has helped 35 individuals on their path to recovery.