Almost Once in a Blue Moon Walk

Saturday, May 30, 8 p.m.

Watch the sunset, then take a walk to catch the moon rise over the Beaver Wetland. The second full moon of May is a Blue Moon and will officially occur on Sunday, May 31, at 4:45 a.m. This walk will be a little bit before the official Blue full moon, but at a better time for us to watch the moon rise. You never know what we might observe under the light of a full Moon; no matter what, it is an inspiring way to observe nature in the springtime. Sunset is at 8:19 p.m., and Moonrise is at 8:32 p.m.

