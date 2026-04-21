Almost Once in a Blue Moon Walk
Almost Once in a Blue Moon Walk
Almost Once in a Blue Moon Walk
Saturday, May 30, 8 p.m.
Watch the sunset, then take a walk to catch the moon rise over the Beaver Wetland. The second full moon of May is a Blue Moon and will officially occur on Sunday, May 31, at 4:45 a.m. This walk will be a little bit before the official Blue full moon, but at a better time for us to watch the moon rise. You never know what we might observe under the light of a full Moon; no matter what, it is an inspiring way to observe nature in the springtime. Sunset is at 8:19 p.m., and Moonrise is at 8:32 p.m.
The Sterling Nature Center
08:00 PM - 08:45 PM on Sat, 30 May 2026
Event Supported By
The Friends of the Sterling Nature Center
The Sterling Nature Center
15730 Jensvold RD, PO Box 216Sterling, New York 13156
3159476143
sncvolunteers2021@gmail.com