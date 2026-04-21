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'An American in Paris'

'An American in Paris'

March 26 – April 4, 2027 | Opening Night: March 27

Produced by The Department of Drama in Syracuse University's College of Visual and Performing Arts, performed at Syracuse Stage.

Set to a score by George and Ira Gershwin, this romantic musical follows an American veteran in post-war Paris who falls for a young dancer already promised to another man, as the city comes back to life after Nazi occupation. Directed and choreographed by David Lowenstein and Felipe Panamá.

Syracuse Stage
$8+
08:00 PM - 10:00 PM, every day through Apr 04, 2027.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Syracuse Stage
315-443-3275
boxoffice@syraucsestage.org
https://www.syracusestage.org
Syracuse Stage
820 E. Genesee St.
Syracsue, New York 13210
315-443-3275
boxoffice@syracusestage.org
https://www.syracusestage.org