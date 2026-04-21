Join Delphine and Carmela for another round of holiday antics at Auburn Public Theater!

The Calamari Sisters are back for another holiday season of music, mayhem, and morsels! Don’t miss out on your chance to end the year on a high note - well, as high as they can sing while cooking some festive dishes and making you roll in the aisle with their antics and familial anecdotes. Those beloved brassy Sisters from Brooklyn pull out all of your favorite Christmas songs and holiday classics and wrap them up in a delicious culinary package that will leave you wishing that Christmas came more than once a year!