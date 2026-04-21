Another Christmas with The Calamari Sisters
Another Christmas with The Calamari Sisters
Join Delphine and Carmela for another round of holiday antics at Auburn Public Theater!
The Calamari Sisters are back for another holiday season of music, mayhem, and morsels! Don’t miss out on your chance to end the year on a high note - well, as high as they can sing while cooking some festive dishes and making you roll in the aisle with their antics and familial anecdotes. Those beloved brassy Sisters from Brooklyn pull out all of your favorite Christmas songs and holiday classics and wrap them up in a delicious culinary package that will leave you wishing that Christmas came more than once a year!
Auburn Public Theater
40
07:00 PM - 09:30 PM, every day through Dec 06, 2026.
Event Supported By
Auburn Public Theater
3152536669
dominic@auburnpublictheater.org
Auburn Public Theater
8 Exchange StAuburn, New York 13021
3152536669