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Arthritis Pain Relief with Low-Dose Radiation

Arthritis Pain Relief with Low-Dose Radiation

Learn all about this newly available arthritis treatment. Low-dose radiation therapy is a painless X-ray treatment that helps relieve the inflammation that contributes to pain. Discussion includes, how it works, advantages over traditional approaches, what to expect and who is a candidate.

Speaker: Anna Shapiro, MD, Professor of Radiation Oncology, Department Vice Chief of Radiation Oncology

HealthLink at Upstate Medical University
05:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Mon, 20 Jul 2026
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Event Supported By

Upstate Medical University's HealthLink program
3154648668
hlthlink@upstate.edu
https://www.upstate.edu/hospital/health/healthlink/
HealthLink at Upstate Medical University
6333 State Route 298
East Syracuse, New York 13057
3154648668
hlthlink@upstate.edu
https://www.upstate.edu/hospital/health/healthlink/