Arthritis Pain Relief with Low-Dose Radiation
Arthritis Pain Relief with Low-Dose Radiation
Learn all about this newly available arthritis treatment. Low-dose radiation therapy is a painless X-ray treatment that helps relieve the inflammation that contributes to pain. Discussion includes, how it works, advantages over traditional approaches, what to expect and who is a candidate.
Speaker: Anna Shapiro, MD, Professor of Radiation Oncology, Department Vice Chief of Radiation Oncology
HealthLink at Upstate Medical University
05:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Mon, 20 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Upstate Medical University's HealthLink program
3154648668
hlthlink@upstate.edu
HealthLink at Upstate Medical University
6333 State Route 298East Syracuse, New York 13057
3154648668
hlthlink@upstate.edu