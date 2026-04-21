Arts Cafe Series ~ The Ingersolls

The Ingersolls are a husband-and-wife acoustic duo steeped in Americana, folk, and bluegrass traditions. With Liz’s soulful, high-lonesome fiddle leading the way and Jeff’s tasteful, driving guitar work anchoring the groove, their music blends old-time authenticity with heartfelt storytelling. Their close harmonies, tight interplay, and easy onstage chemistry create an intimate sound that feels both timeless and deeply personal—music born from shared lives, shared miles, and a shared love of roots music.

Husband and wife duo Liz "Fiddle" Ingersoll and Jeff Ingersoll bring Americana, folk, and bluegrass to life with fiery fiddle, rich acoustic guitar, and close harmonies. Rooted in tradition and powered by connection, their sound is warm, honest, and unmistakably homegrown.

Earlville Opera House Arts Center is located at 18 East Main Street in the quaint Village of Earlville, NY. At EOH, we believe accessibility & inclusion are critical to everything we do. Our historic Opera House has been upgraded to ensure accessibility throughout the building.

EOH events are made possible by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature, & through the generosity of EOH members.

$24 General / $22 Members; college students get half off by presenting their valid Student ID; $14 for students 17 years and younger.

