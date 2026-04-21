ARTSwego Performing Arts Series presents: 'Magdalen'
ARTSwego Performing Arts Series presents: 'Magdalen'
"Magdalen" is a layered, one-woman play written and performed by Erin Layton, inspired by the true stories of the women and girls who labored in one of Ireland’s Magdalene Laundries in the mid-twentieth century. A narrator invites us into an abandoned building in present-day Dublin, inside what used to operate as a Magdalene Laundry run by the order of the Good Shepherd Sisters. Its ghosts, the young “penitent” washer-women, a parish priest, and the Reverend Mother of the convent, tell their stories in this multi-character performance about this largely unknown and shameful period of a nation’s history.
Erin Layton is a Brooklyn-based, award-winning solo performing artist, producer, and published playwright.
Waterman Theater in Tyler Hall @ SUNY Oswego
$23 General Public; $18 SUNY Oswego Staff/Faculty/Retiree; $6 Student; FREE for SUNY Oswego Students
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Thu, 17 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
ARTSwego
315-312-4581
artswego@oswego.edu
Waterman Theater in Tyler Hall @ SUNY Oswego
B101 Tyler HallOswego, New York 13126