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Awareness and Prevention of Infectious Diseases HealthLink Seminar

Awareness and Prevention of Infectious Diseases HealthLink Seminar

Thursday, August 20, at 6 p.m., held online

How can you identify and avoid infectious diseases? Join this session to gain a better understanding of conditions such as c.diff, including prevention, overall health awareness for how these diseases spread and current research. During the session, you will have time to ask questions to a licensed healthcare provider and receive reliable, evidence-based information.

Presented by Upstate Global Health Institute

HealthLink at Upstate Medical University
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Thu, 20 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Upstate Medical University's HealthLink program
3154648668
hlthlink@upstate.edu
https://www.upstate.edu/hospital/health/healthlink/
HealthLink at Upstate Medical University
6333 State Route 298
East Syracuse, New York 13057
3154648668
hlthlink@upstate.edu
https://www.upstate.edu/hospital/health/healthlink/