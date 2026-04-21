Awareness and Prevention of Infectious Diseases HealthLink Seminar
Awareness and Prevention of Infectious Diseases HealthLink Seminar
Thursday, August 20, at 6 p.m., held online
How can you identify and avoid infectious diseases? Join this session to gain a better understanding of conditions such as c.diff, including prevention, overall health awareness for how these diseases spread and current research. During the session, you will have time to ask questions to a licensed healthcare provider and receive reliable, evidence-based information.
Presented by Upstate Global Health Institute
HealthLink at Upstate Medical University
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Thu, 20 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Upstate Medical University's HealthLink program
3154648668
hlthlink@upstate.edu
HealthLink at Upstate Medical University
6333 State Route 298East Syracuse, New York 13057
3154648668
hlthlink@upstate.edu